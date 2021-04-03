Jean Davidson’s sermon today on Easter will breathe new life into an old story.
Davidson, pastor of Eusebia Presbyterian Church in Seymour, will tell a first-person story of Jesus Christ’s resurrection, connecting the Biblical account with a message relevant to today’s COVID-19-plagued world: Don’t hold on to the old way of looking at life.
“Things will never be the same again,” Davidson said her message will say. “(Mary Magdalene) wants to give (Jesus) a hug, but she can’t because everything has changed. Death has changed. New life has broken into the present.
“As the pandemic slows, can you imagine going back to the way things were? ... Can you imagine as we regather in person, proclaiming in each breath and each action everything we do that others see, that things are not the same, that there’s new life like we’ve never fully grasped before?”
Local pastors and congregations gathering to celebrate Easter today all face the same issues as Davidson and Eusebia. COVID vaccines are now available, but the United States continues to battle the virus and mass gatherings still aren’t totally safe.
The Rev. Willa Estell of St. Paul A.M.E. Zion Church in Maryville told The Daily Times all of her church’s operations went online last year from March to September. St. Paul was actually able to reach more people online than it did beforehand, she added.
The church now has two in-person services to accommodate social distancing, and masks and temperature checks are required. That’s what the church will do this Easter: Members with last names beginning with A-L have been asked to attend the 10 a.m. service, and those with M-Z are slated to attend the 11 a.m. service.
Some congregants still don’t feel safe enough with in-person services to attend, which Estell understands. She said the struggle for most churches has been balancing members’ safety while maintaining worship that for many has been so important during the pandemic.
“It’s been, for me, just a real struggle because I understand how important our faith is during these times, and at the same time wanting people to be safe,” Estell said.
Davidson said Eusebia won’t hold an in-person service on Sunday; the church hasn’t for months, since virus numbers went on the rise. During the pandemic, Davidson has sent congregants email bulletins with links to recorded sermons and music, and she’s also held services via Zoom, with congregants evolving from not saying much during sessions to now staying after and talking.
“That has been a blessing in a lot of ways,” Davidson said. “We are able to see each other, talk to each other. ... We worship together, knowing that God is everywhere when we are worshipping and is with us even then.”
Davidson already has recorded her Easter sermon: She preached from the cemetery, a cross and the newly risen sun around her. The congregation also will have a virtual communion, with congregants using their own bread and wine/grape juice.
Davidson said her church wants to be there for its community, but also wants to steer clear of spreading COVID.
“We’re still on the way,” Davidson said. “I think the toughest part is going to be discerning when things are ready to be back in person again. Everybody’s anxious, ready to go now, and it’s like, ‘Eh, we’re not quite there yet.’”
Those at St. Paul today will hear a message of brokenness followed by healing, of the “why” behind the biblical suffering of Jesus Christ. In recent sermons, Estell has appealed to congregants, imploring them to not give up hope during the pandemic.
This Easter, she wants people to “be encouraged and focus on the hope we have in the resurrection” while also staying mindful of “what we need to do on this side.”
“Hopefully,” Estell said, “we can encourage people to continue to hold on.”
