A man who has worked different sides of development throughout his career has sights set on seeing three projects completed in downtown Maryville. Like other developers who have announced interest in revitalizing the sleepy streets, as described by subjects of a recent survey, James Tomiczek said he has a passion for the area and wants to see it thrive.
In a list Tomiczek compiled of projects in the downtown area, he noted 22 are either in construction or planned but not yet publicly announced. Although some in the public have raised concerns about overdeveloping Maryville and turning the city away from its roots, having studied old photos of downtown, Tomiczek said his and others’ efforts are returning downtown to what it once was.
Photos show crowds flocking to the once dirt roads. Historically, downtown was where people went to get all the goods and services they needed. As technology and access to vehicles improved, Tomiczek theorized, goods and services spaced out and drove customers away from downtown.
On the private side of revitalization efforts, developers are purchasing vacant buildings or lots and remodeling them. Having worked as a development consultant, real estate agent and a land development engineer for over two decades, Tomiczek said he has had a hand in lots of large projects in the area, including Dollywood, Blackberry Farm and The University of Tennessee.
One of three of his projects downtown is in the construction stage: The Mill House at Pistol Creek. Another is in the formal design phase, and the third is in the beginning stages of turning a dream into brick and mortar.
The Mill House
Purchased from the city of Maryville, Tomiczek is working on transforming a sloped and former rarely used municipal parking lot into a condominium neighborhood. The property is beside of Vienna Coffee Company, off E. Church Avenue.
Five buildings will be built to resemble single-family homes that will each have four units inside. Ten units will be one-bedroom condos and the other 10 will have two bedrooms. Tomiczek said Gary Best, another local developer who has plans for several buildings downtown, designed the condos.
Formerly, The Daily Times reported on this project and stated construction was valued at $3.9 million. Tomiczek clarified that the $3.9 million is only for stage one of the project, which includes three of the five buildings. He said construction for that portion has been permitted by the city. The total cost will come out to a little more than $6 million.
As of the second week of September, 10 of the 20 units were under contract for sale, and Tomiczek said the others were still available for purchase — two at that time and eight by early October or sooner.
William Bennett Scott house
Like he had done with The Mill House, Tomiczek said design plans for what he has deemed the Willian Bennett Scott house or “grassy knoll” have been submitted to the Maryville Downtown Design Review Board and are being re-worked. Once plans have been revised, they will be re-submitted to the DDRB and reviewed by city staff before breaking ground.
The property is a patch of grass beside the painted butterfly wings, off of Broadway Avenue and in front of Broadway Towers. Tomiczek said he didn’t believe the space would work for his proposal until he visited the green patch with a measuring tape.
Plans are to build 10 residential units with five commercial spaces on the bottom, facing the street. While several businesses have shown interest in the commercial space, Tomiczek said no contracts are signed yet. Spaces are also able to be combined, so a tenant that needs more inside area could lease more than one of the spaces.
He wants the businesses to add energy downtown, like a restaurant, bar, retail store or art gallery — a place visitors can spend time, instead of coming to work.
One of the challenges, he said, has been the foundation of the parking garage, which backs the property and will connect to the development. The garage wasn’t built to sustain more top weight than what it has now, so design has included new support beams for the development.
Greenway Village
The last of Tomiczek’s plans are to create a community conducive to the greenway — places that can be “sweaty.”
Near his own home, he owns several other properties close to the Greenbelt Pavilion — one of the properties is a partnership with another developer. Two of the properties are the former Kizer & Black campus and Diamondjack Wine Bar, which recently moved.
Tomiczek hopes that the city will promote and maintain a greenway trail through the village. He wants to make the entire development pedestrian friendly with a large courtyard and mixed-styles of businesses new to Maryville.
While he doesn’t have a timeline for this project, he’s closing in on a master plan for the site and said it will develop when it’s ready.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.