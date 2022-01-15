A framework the Tennessee Department of Education released last week for how to revamp the state’s allocation of dollars to schools leaves many questions unanswered.
Gov. Bill Lee called in October 2021 for replacing the current Basic Education Plan formula and launched a process that included 18 subcommittees, hearings and other efforts to gather input across the state.
A four-page draft released Jan. 11 describes four tiers under what the state is calling a student-based formula: a base, weights for students with additional needs, direct funding for certain programs and additional dollars for outcomes.
While the draft says the base would include funding for educator salaries and supports including nurses, counselors, technology and health programs, it has no specific amounts. Among the criticisms of the current BEP formula are the numbers of staff it funds in support areas, such as one nurse per 3,000 students.
“You can’t operate a school system based on only what’s in the BEP formula,” Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead said.
The draft weight category describes a “heavy weight” for economically disadvantaged students and concentrations of poverty, for example, but no numbers for what that means.
One concern local directors are sharing with the state education commissioner is how local “fiscal capacity” will be applied. Under the current formula the state allocation is adjusted based on what the state calculates is the local governments’ ability to fund education. Currently Blount County, Maryville and Alcoa are grouped together for measuring fiscal capacity.
Comments shared with The Daily Times by Alcoa City Schools Director Becky Stone call for applying fiscal capacity only to the base funding.
Winstead shared another concern from districts in East Tennessee, that no district in the state receive less money under the new formula.
“I don’t go into this with high hopes that Maryville is going to benefit,” he said.
Blount County Schools Director Rob Britt said, “There’s a lot of detail that’s missing here.”
Pay for performance
Another area they are concerned about is what the state describes as a “per-student bonus for performance.”
Currently all of the measures listed in the draft are achievements, such as scoring 21 or higher on the ACT exam or passing an Advanced Placement course.
“I think there’s a lot of questions there about what’s fair,” Winstead said, explaining that schools serving certain demographics would have an unfair advantage.
Although the draft mentions an additional “weight” for economically disadvantaged students, the directors want to see the state include measures of student growth.
The draft also includes several “Additional Considerations” the subcommittees supported, such as preschool funding. The directors say the state hasn’t increased the allocation for that in over a decade and it should reflect the “true cost.”
Local directors also are calling for a “formal campaign” to educate the legislators who will be voting on the funding formula about how the current BEP works and what it currently takes to provide for students.
Next year?
While legislators are expected to focus on the new formula during the current legislative sessions, Winstead doesn’t want to ignore funding for the 2022-23 school year under the BEP formula.
“The state is sitting on one of the largest surpluses in history,” he noted, calling for schools to see a “significant” amount of new funding for the 2022-23.
“We can’t let next year slip by,” Winstead said.
A January 2020 report from the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relation to the General Assembly estimated that meeting local needs as well as state and federal rules required local revenue of $1.7 billion above the local match required in the BEP formula in 2017-18.
“Even at that, Tennessee on average spends only 75% of the national average per student,” the report noted.
