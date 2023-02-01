Local electric departments are experiencing a spike in customer calls as freezing temperatures from late December reflect on utility bills. Each department has programs to assist and tips for households to lower power usage.
Maryville Public Utilities Director Baron Swafford said the last time temperatures were as cold as December was seven or eight years ago, and he attributed recent rises in bills to the increase in usage measured by kilowatt-hour. As the city has received more calls, Swafford said customer service has tried to show how usage and power consumption changed because of the cold.
Of common household appliances, he said water heaters, heat pumps and refrigerators demand the most power.
In extreme weather, home heating or cooling units work harder to keep a house comfortable. Single-digit temperatures will cause households to use more power to keep temperatures inside 60 to 70 degrees higher than outside.
Base rate, fuel costs to produce energy and amount of power used by a household contribute to power costs each month.
Each electricity provider sets their own rates in partnership with Tennessee Valley Authority depending on the size, upkeep and demand of their service area, Swafford explained. While his home receives service from Fort Loudoun Electric Cooperative, others who live in Blount County could pay their bill to Maryville or Alcoa Electric Departments.
City of Alcoa Public Information Officer Emily Assenmacher said the city’s services department has received an increase in calls like Maryville.
“For saving energy, lowering the thermostat temperature by 1-2 degrees; unplugging electronics or appliances that are not always in use; making sure your air filter is clean; checking insulation and lining on windows/doors; and closing/partially closing vents to rooms you don’t use regularly can help,” Assenmacher said.
Both the cities of Maryville and Alcoa have informational pages online that review reasons for utility bill changes and lists tips or assistance programs to lower it.
Assenmacher said Alcoa has worked with Good Neighbors of Blount County and Senior Citizens Home Assistance Service Inc. to help utilities customers.
Share the Warmth is a program Maryville and Alcoa both use to assist families. Households can opt to donate any amount on-top of their utility bills each month. Collected funds are held by Blount County Community Action Agency to assist households as needed.
City of Maryville employee Chandra Pickering helps utilities customers utilize TVA EnergyRight — a program that partners with local electric departments to promote energy efficiency. With the December dip in temperature, Pickering said she has also had an increase in calls from customers asking for easy tips to lower the bill.
For families or individuals with qualifying income, the city in partnership with TVA funds up to $10,000 in improvements that will make a house more energy efficient — called Home Uplift.
“The whole point of this program is one: making your home more energy efficient, which is going to lower your monthly costs,” Pickering said. “But two: it’s going to improve the quality of their home and overall their quality of life, which is what we want to be able to do for our community.”
TVA EnergyRight offers another program to households that doesn’t have an income limit. A TVA consultant can complete an energy efficiency evaluation for free and advise on home adjustments to save power.
Families can also complete a guided evaluation on their own. Pickering said the city keeps a stack of DIY kits near the customer service center inside the Maryville Municipal Building. She is also available by phone to talk people through their options and can set up an in-person meeting.
“We are here to help them the best that we can,” she said and encouraged anyone seeking additional information to look online at the maryvillegov.com customer service page or TVA’s energyright.com. Alcoa utilities customers can also find additional tips at cityofalcoa-tn.gov.
