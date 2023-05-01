Emma, 3, and Daniel Abelt, 9, and Katherine Latham, 2, learn how to escape from a fire in the Blount County Fire Department’s Safety Trailer. A safe simulation of smoke is used to teach people of all ages to crawl under dangerous smoke.
Blount County Sheriff’s Office’s Scott Tipton and Toby both hold tight to Toby’s chew toy during a demonstration at Saturday’s Spring into Action event where the public could meet many of Blount County’s first responders.
An Alcoa Fire Department fire truck opened for tours Saturday at the Spring into Action event at the Blount County 911 Center.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Ellie Kate Beasley, 4, visits with Blount County Mounted Deputies Elizabeth Best on Chuck (left) and Marshall Davis on Buck.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Aubree Peacock, 5, (on the helicopter runner) and Laurie Blanton were among many visitors to explore a Knox County Sheriff’s helicopter.
Scott Keller | The Daily Times
Ayres Winbigler, 3, heads to the turret of a Blount County Sheriff’s tactical vehicle.
First responders from around Blount County came together Saturday, April 29 to give families an opportunity to meet their local heroes at the Blount County 911 Center. The first of its kind Spring into Action event included the Blount County Sheriff’s Office, the Alcoa, Maryville and Townsend Police Departments and the Friendsville, Alcoa and Maryville Fire Departments. The Blount County Fire Protection District and American Medical Response of Blount County also appeared alongside helicopters from the Army National Guard and Lifestar.
