For people celebrating Valentine’s Day, the holiday is an opportunity to express love and affection. For the people supplying the flowers, it’s a frenzied period of great business.
Hope White begins preparing for the holiday up to four weeks in advance. She owns and operates Hartman’s Flowers on Whitecrest Drive, and said the biggest part of the process is simply the volume of work it takes to prepare for the big day.
“We don’t start dealing with the flowers until about three or four days into the Valentine’s Day proper week,” she said. “But we can start prepping vases up to two weeks in advance, and that means up to four weeks in advance we’ll order the vases.”
This Valentine’s, business is booming. White, a third generation florist, said the work has been hectic, but she’s glad to have her doors open this time of year. She’s ordered a combined total of 1,100 red and pink roses to meet demand, making it hard to find storage space.
“There were about four or five buckets of just roses right in the middle of the shop, and that doesn’t even count the people who don’t want roses,” she said. “There were buckets and buckets of flowers that were closed too tightly to even know what they are yet.”
In the week building up to Valentine’s Day, White said she can work as late as 11 p.m. every night.
Bethany Burkhardt is a manager for The Flower Shop on Tuckaleechee Pike. She, too, said preparations for Valentine’s Day start weeks in advance.
“It’s probably tied evenly with Mothers’ Day for the busiest time of the year,” she said. “What we do is we try to minimize working over as much as we can, but that does require a lot of preparation for getting those orders ready in a timely fashion.”
Many people like to have flower arrangements delivered to workplaces where they can be displayed, she said, but the shop also receives other kinds of orders. Demand means that The Flower Shop will stay open an additional two hours on Tuesday in case customers want to purchase flowers after they get off work.
The weather can also pose a significant challenge for the flower business. Bad weather in the weeks prior can affect the flower supplies coming from wholesalers, and cold temperatures can interfere with delivery plans.
“If it’s freezing or below freezing, we’re unable to leave our arrangements at the door,” Burkhardt said. “We try to take those things into account and try to come up with a plan B. If we have to slow down our deliveries, we’re not going to get them all done.”
And balancing time spent with quality is a fine art. Quality, White said, is what sets smaller florists apart from the rest.
“You can go to a big box store and buy cheaper flowers, but you can’t buy our talent and commitment,” she said. “We put our heart and soul into these things, and we strive to make everyone happy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.