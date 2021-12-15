There is always caring and compassion in abundance at the Blount County Animal Center. It’s evident in the efforts of the staff and volunteers that care for its animal residents while working to find them permanent homes.
Tuesday afternoon, there was an added element of purpose and positivity when Daisies troop 22026, made up of 13 girls ages six and seven, gave several carloads of food, bedding, towels, toys, kitty litter, and blankets, as well as a $90 check to the shelter.
The donation represents one of the first community service projects the troop has undertaken since first forming last September. Given the choice of which organization they most wanted to help, the girls chose the animal center, and subsequently collected donations from their friends, families and neighbors.
Being a Daisy provides a first introduction the Girl Scout experience. Each girl in troop 22026 earned a yellow Daisy petal for their participation
“Community service and being friendly and helpful are pillars of the Girl Scout oath,” troop leader Sofia Brushaber said. “We encourage them to be good little citizens and to shed a positive light.”
The girls, who attend kindergarten in several area school districts, undertook their first community initiative while making Christmas cards to send to members of the military. The shelter project was conceived and organized two weeks ago.
“The girls saw this as a good way to give back,” Brushaber said.
The youngsters certainly seemed to be enjoying the experience as they went from room to room to get acquainted with the feline residents.
That overall enthusiasm was also obvious. “We get to do fun things,” Emilia replied when asked what she enjoyed most about being a Daisy.
Tammy concurred. “We get to learn things and have fun,” she said.
Ingrid said she liked being involved.
Ashleigh Jervis, one of the mothers accompanying the girls, said that Daisies teach valuable lessons about being good citizens. Plus, she said, it gives the girls an opportunity to meet other kids and increases their confidence.
Judy Briley, a volunteer at the center for the past 10 years, said the Daisies’ donations will be very helpful. The check, presented by troop treasurer Megan Hamer, will help support its medical services. The food will be given to local residents that are struggling to feed their pets due to financial difficulties. The blankets, towels, bedding, and litter fill a valuable need at the shelter itself.
“The community has always been very supportive,” Briley said, adding that the biggest need these days is for dog walkers. “The more walkers we have, especially for the bigger dogs, the more time the dogs get to be out and exercise.”
Meanwhile, everyone agreed the Daisies learned a valuable lesson Tuesday. Giving back offers opportunity to fully bloom.
