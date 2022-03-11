The National Weather Service predicted on Friday afternoon, March 11, that areas of Blount County around McGhee Tyson Airport would see between two to four inches of snow on Saturday. More snow is likely in mountainous parts of the county.
Tim Doyle, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Morristown, told The Daily Times that so much snow in March is unusual for East Tennessee.
In the past few decades, for the month of March as a whole, there was a total of an inch or more of snowfall in the area in 1999, 2010 and 2013. But with the exception of the 1993, when region saw snow accumulations of up to 15 inches, he said, “there haven’t been many significant snowfalls.”
Brian Boone, director of engineering and public works for the city of Maryville, noted that his department stays in “close contact” with the National Weather Service in Morristown whenever the possibility of inclement weather arises.
Boone said that the Tennessee Department of Transportation had commenced pre-treatment of city roadways in a Friday interview with The Daily Times. For its part, during cold weather events, the city applies salt and calcium to the roads to increase roadway safety.
Such safety remains a priority for area first responders, who say that they remain well-prepared to carry out their work in wintry conditions.
Blount County public information officer Marian O’Briant said in an email exchange that though the weather could potentially delay initial response times, the Blount County Sheriff’s Office would conduct patrols as usual throughout the weekend.
City of Alcoa fire chief Roger Robinson, too, was confident that the weather would present few major problems for Alcoa’s fire department. The department, he said, would ensure that “all of our apparatuses are fully fueled,” but beyond employing snow chains in the event of poor road conditions, would simply continue to exercise general precautions.
Cooperation is also a significant factor in inclement weather preparation. Maryville police and fire chief Tony Crisp told The Daily Times that Maryville Police officers, who patrol at all hours of the day, would coordinate with the city’s streets maintenance department to help eliminate weather-induced roadway hazards.
“We monitor the weather through the night, and when we see inclement weather coming, we evaluate the hardest-hit areas and alert our street department ahead of time, to help direct them to the right spot,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.