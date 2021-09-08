Maryville City Council has approved a contract update that will see the city coordinate with other local governments to buy thousands of dollars of high-resolution aerial images of Blount County.
Blount County Geographic Information System (GIS) Manager Ray Boswell presented the spending measure to leaders at the Sept. 7 council meeting.
It will see Maryville spend $90,376 in general fund money for the 2022 fiscal year and then — if City Council approves at a later time — $87,076 in 2026. Blount County and Alcoa governments then will split the cost since they’ll use the imagery for their own GIS needs.
But Maryville pays the full cost up front.
The imagery comes from Pictometry International, which the city has contracted with since 2018, with the most recent time a reappraisal of county property was underway.
The reappraisal process is starting once again in 2022 and that’s why Maryville is moving to buy more imagery.
Another reappraisal in 2026 will require another batch of images.
Boswell explained different vendors do different image-capture flyovers each year — two in Blount — that governments can rely on to update their GIS maps.
These maps provide not only good, often three-dimensional imagery of the county, they also give planners and engineers vital, up-to-date information on roads, homes, developments property lines and a wealth of other data.
That information also helps the property assessor’s office do its job thoroughly.
According to council notes, the city may be saving some money too.
“Pictometry has offered a discounted rate if the City will agree to purchase the next updates which will be in 2026,” the notes stated.
GIS budget allowed $88,000 for this project, “but additional funds can be transferred to cover the full cost,” notes added.
In other action Tuesday, council members:
• Approved on second reading an ordinance amending the 2022 fiscal year budget to provide for a real estate advisory contract with Lawler Wood for $72,000. The firm is helping Maryville with the sale of land at Laurel Branch Park, which is on either side of the Robert C. Jackson Drive Extension.
• Approved abandoning an alley between Boardman and Barnes avenues.
• Approved amending the fiscal 2022 budget on schools funding.
• Approved authorization of the Downtown Hog Rally event and allowing public consumption of alcohol during that event, which is set for Sept. 30.
• Approved the appointment of Steve West and Keri Prigmore to a coordinating committee that will assess the city’s growth boundary in the coming years.
