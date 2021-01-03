Harry Grothjahn is planning a trip to the nation’s capital, and the mission is no secret.
“The purpose is to answer the call of the president,” Grothjahn told The Daily Times.
Grothjahn, who operates local radio station WBCR 1470, is organizing a group trip to Washington D.C., for Wednesday, the date of a joint session of Congress to certify the results of the recent presidential election.
President Donald Trump has claimed voter fraud since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the election’s winner, despite numerous officials and judges, many of them Republican and appointed by Trump, confirming the validity of the results. Trump is urging supporters to flock to Washington on Wednesday and rally in support of his cause.
From Alcoa to the nation’s capital
When Trump began requesting supporters come to D.C., Grothjahn and his group called bus companies in Knoxville and reserved a passenger tour bus that holds approximately 56 people.
They have a busy agenda: The group will load up on the bus at around 5:15 a.m. Tuesday and leave from Alcoa with plans to to arrive in D.C. by 3 p.m. They won’t return to Alcoa until the early-morning hours of Thursday.
While in D.C., Grothjahn hopes his group can meet with Tennessee U.S. Sen. Marsha Blackburn and U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett. He’s reached out to both Blackburn and Burchett’s offices and asked for a pass into the gallery area of both the Senate and House of Representatives.
Grothjahn also hopes Blackburn and Burchett can help locate a room in the Capitol Building where his group can pray. About seven to eight group members would pray at a time, then leave so others could enter and do so.
As of last week, Grothjahn hadn’t heard back from Blackburn or Burchett.
One of the trip’s main purposes, though, is for the group to pray together in the nation’s capital. Names of Blount County veterans will be shared with group members, who will walk in small groups through the city during Congress’ proceedings.
“(We will) not only pray for the members of Congress, but also pray for the posterity of those who have been killed in action from Blount County in the different wars whose names are on the War Memorial,” Grothjahn said. “That their posterity might be prompted by the Holy Spirit to accept their responsibility for this generation’s ability to pass on the freedom of our republic and our God-given rights to be enjoyed by future generations as their forefathers have.”
The group will leave D.C. at 6 p.m. Wednesday in order to arrive back in Alcoa before sunrise on Thursday. Grothjahn said he is recruiting trip participants through social media, as well as his radio station.
“I wanted to make it as quick as possible just to be counted in the number and to give people an opportunity who feel called to be there to do so,” Grothjahn said.
‘A verifiable, honest vote’
This isn’t the first foray into politics for Grothjahn, a Blount County resident and personal financial planner with IDS/American Express. He recently ran for Alcoa City Commission and was a 2018 candidate for Blount County mayor, losing both.
Grothjahn said Congress needs to make sure that Article II of the U.S. Constitution, which includes a roadmap for electing the president, is upheld. He is also focused on Article IV, which concerns the relationship between states and the federal government.
It is the country’s duty, Grothjahn said, to ensure it remains a republic, able to take a vote and verify that vote to the satisfaction of state citizens.
“A republic is based upon an honest, verifiable vote,” Grothjahn said. “So if you don’t have a verifiable, honest vote that the citizens of the state have confidence in, then you no longer have a republic.”
