Law enforcement agencies in Blount County have received nearly half a million dollars in federal grant funds, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office announced Tuesday.
Statewide, the grants total $22.6 million for fiscal 2021, the agency said in a press release.
Another roughly $3 million in media grant funds will be allocated for statewide highway safety education and public awareness campaigns.
“Every year, traffic safety advocates, nonprofit organizations, emergency response personnel, law enforcement, district attorneys’ offices and other state agencies across Tennessee seek funding through grant applications offered by the THSO,” agency Director Buddy Lewis said. “Applicants who meet the required data-driven criteria and highway safety standards are awarded grant funds to support the THSO’s mission to reduce traffic crashes, injuries and fatalities.”
The local allocations are:
• Alcoa Police Department, Police Traffic Services, $20,000.
• Blount County Sheriff’s Office, $183,000 total broken up by $70,000 for traffic services; 48,000 for alcohol and impaired driving enforcement; $45,000 for distracted driving enforcement; and $20,000 for police traffic services, which includes in this case a network coordinator program that supports the law enforcement liaison programa with the state. (Traffic services includes addressing impaired, distracted and aggressive drivers; occupant protection and speeding — in and out of work zones, emailed Arriale Tabson, THSO public information officer.)
• Maryville Police Department, $50,000 for alcohol and impaired driving enforcement.
• Tennessee District Attorney General, 5th Judicial Drug Task Force, $186,000.
• Townsend Police Department, $5,000 for high visibility enforcement.
