Blount County law enforcement gathered to honor their fallen Wednesday morning, May 17.
The ceremony, which is an annual event, was hosted by the Blount County Sheriff’s Office at RIO 180 Church on Montvale Station Road. Attendees gathered in the church auditorium to hear from Alcoa and Maryville Police chiefs David Carswell and Tony Crisp and Blount County Sheriff James Lee Berrong.
Russell Biven, former broadcaster and marketing director for H.T. Hackney, also delivered an address behind nine chairs representing the nine Blount County law enforcement officers who have given their lives in the line of duty.
Local law enforcement, he said, is a gift that should be appreciated.
“There is a very small minority of people that are allowed voice and sometimes are catered to,” he said. “But today I represent the vast majority of people, and the vast majority of people are here to say this: To those of you who have lost family members in the line of duty, we are incredibly sorry for your loss but we are incredibly thankful for your sacrifice.”
Local law enforcement rotate which agency will host the ceremony every year. This year, Blount County Sheriff’s deputy Shelby Eggers sang the national anthem and also played a musical selection for the audience. Officers in dress uniforms laid flowers before portraits of the fallen officers while the heads of their respective agencies read their names and the date counted as their “end of watch.”
Berrong also gave a brief address. National sentiment, he said, has been tough on law enforcement in recent years. The support of the local community has been heartening to him.
“I want to take a minute to thank each and every one of you that live and work in the Blount County area for your support,” he said. “I get more and more phone calls, more and more support from the community and friends and commissioners that realize we have a tough job and that give us the tools we need to get it done.”
The day, he said, was an emotional one for all law enforcement around the county. National Police Week is May 14-20 this year, and the agencies want to make sure the memories of their fallen comrades are not forgotten.
Some of Blount County’s fallen officers span back to the beginning of the last century, such as James Henry Clemens, whose service to law enforcement ended in 1911. Others are fresh in the memory of those who knew them. Carswell found himself emotional as he called the name of his friend, Timothy Hunt, whose watch ended in 2000.
“You don’t think about it,” Carswell said in an interview after the ceremony. “It’s always in the back of your mind, but you don’t think about it until something like this, and then it’s just a flash of feeling like this was just yesterday.”
The ceremony, he said, is for the current officers and the families of the fallen. It concluded with a taps bugle call from the Maryville Police Department Honor Guard and a bagpipe rendition of “Amazing Grace” played by Andrew Kerr.
