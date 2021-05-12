A memorial service planned for Friday, May 14, will honor the lives of Blount officers, deputies and law enforcement across the nation who have lost their lives in the line of duty.
The event will be held in Maryville at Pistol Creek Station — at McCammon Avenue and College Street near the Blount County Public Library pedestrian bridge — starting at 10:30 a.m.
"We invite our citizens to join with local law enforcement agencies to honor the fallen officers from the Maryville Police Department, the Alcoa Police Department, the Blount County Sheriff's Office and all officers across our nation who have given their lives in service to their communities," Maryville Police officials said in an announcement, noting there have been at least 120 line-of-duty deaths in the U.S. since Jan. 1.
The ceremony will include a roll call of heroes, a 21-gun salute and music from the Maryville High School Choir.
