Dressed in trash bags and goggles, a group of local leaders volunteered for an Alcoa Kiwanis 3-2-1 Club fundraiser on Saturday morning at Alcoa First United Methodist Church.
To raise money to send kids to a summer camp, Come to the Water, people purchased tickets for $5. Once someone placed their ticket in a bucket with one of the leaders’ name taped to the front, he or she could step up to the tarp and send a plate of whipped cream forward.
Once everyone was finished throwing pies, the leader with the most tickets in their bucket received a bouquet of flowers and the opportunity to throw pies at the others.
The winner was a toss-up between Blount County Mayor Ed Mitchell and Blount County Commissioner for District 10, Linda Webb. But Mitchell took the lead.
The club has raised $2,329 to send local students to the camp so far this year, one of the event organizers, DeeDee McGhee said, including ticket purchases from Saturday and other donations. Donations can still be made through Facebook.
A release from the club states that a local educational agency recommends students to attend the summer camp for one week. The total cost to send one student is $550.
McGhee said the club is planning on doing the event again next year at Alcoa High School with the same volunteers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.