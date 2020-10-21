Blount County music lovers were in mourning Wednesday — a day after the death of prolific performer, award-winning musician and Maryville resident John Condrone from COVID-19 complications.
Condrone, who was close to 60, fought the virus since late September, and a Facebook post on his account announced late Tuesday he had succumbed to it just before noon that day.
“The family is so grateful for each of his cherished friends and the (Blount Memorial Hospital) staff that provided such great care and compassion,” the post reads.
Condrone’s social media account chronicled his sickness frequently since Sept. 22, beginning with pleas for prayers. “I have been admitted to hospital with severe COVID-19,” the singer posted Sept. 22. “I am in so much pain right now, it’s crazy!”
Someone close to him took over posting a day later, stating Condrone was in too much pain to respond or talk. After time in the intensive care unit, his health worsened until hospital staff sedated him and put him on a ventilator, according to Facebook posts.
Despite some improvements and “ups and downs,” medical staff placed Condrone on life support Sept. 28.
“The truth is, John is facing death as a reality every minute and may not survive,” an Oct. 15 post read.
A call for video messages to encourage Condrone went out on his Facebook page six days before he died.
According to reporting from The Daily Times in 2013, Condrone hailed from Hollywood, Florida, and moved to Tennessee in 1976. He was also a professional wrestler, a DJ and a DENSO Manufacturing employee.
His website biography states he has been nominated for Grammy and Dove awards and put out hundreds of songs on radio, TV and film.
He performed more than 100 shows a year and before his sickness was advertising performances in Knoxville and Mount Carmel, Tennessee.
The post from Tuesday said he died “in Marie’s loving arms with his sons and ex-wife close by.”
Local businesses that hosted performances were no stranger to Condrone’s work. He often performed at the Townsend Abbey — owned by Janice and Steve Fillmore — and took the stage as recently as August.
Janice Fillmore said by phone Wednesday that Condrone and his fellow musicians played a large part in making the Abbey a destination for good music. “They played the first time and they loved it so much and had so much enthusiasm they said, ‘We want to come once a month.’”
That’s what happened. On a fairly regular basis, Condrone and his friends Chris Long and Kevin Mahoney played their own songs and told stories inside the pub and on its riverside patio since November 2018.
“There was something magical about them playing and telling stories and sitting by the river,” Fillmore said. Abbey diners knew Condrone, Long and Mahoney as the “Three Amigos.”
Fillmore said the two remaining “Amigos” last played there Oct. 10 and are slated to play again soon.
Condrone also performed at Vienna Coffee House’s Maryville location, owner John Clark said by phone.
“He played our stage quite a lot, actually,” Clark said. “He would lead a songwriters-in-the-round sessions where he and his buddies got together, singing their own creations. Always a professional. Funny guy. He’s going to be missed.”
Friend and fellow musician Parker Pressley said in a message to The Daily Times that Condrone was his best friend, brother, co-writer and mentor.
“We wrote so many songs and played thousands of shows together,” Pressley wrote. “The last words we said to each other was ‘I love you brother.’”
Blount County has reported 32 dead from COVID-19 since March and saw an increase of approximately 24½ cases a day in the past week, according to Tennessee Department of Health data.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.