Blount County doesn’t have regulations that deal directly with some aspects of pet ownership, but a nonprofit is hoping to change that soon. Blount County Animal Welfare Society is advocating for regulations in the county for spaying and neutering pets, clarifying tethering laws and defining appropriate shelter for animals.
“There are lots of forward looking communities who have taken those steps,” a volunteer with BCAWS said.
During a Maryville City Council work session on Monday, Aug. 15, three volunteers with BCAWS presented information and gained perspective from council on crafting tighter regulations.
“If we’re going to do this, it ought to be county wide,” City Manager Greg McClain said.
He introduced two different plans of action council and the city can take: working with the county and Alcoa governments on pet regulations and spreading awareness to the public about BCAWS’ advocacy efforts.
Mayor Andy White and Councilwoman Sarah Herron placed emphasis on spay/neuter enforcement and tethering laws. One of the BCAWS presenters said that some communities have weened residents off of tethering animals by slowly getting more and more restrictive.
“It’s painful y’all, when you’re out there in the county and you see these poor animals jerking on those chains and tethers,” she said.
Not only to improve the life of animals, presenters said that dogs are more aggressive when they’re chained up or haven’t been spayed/neutered. And dogs that are roaming are more likely to attack.
“Nobody wants to live next door to somebody that has a chained dog, or a tethered dog, or letting their dogs roam,” a presenter said. “And not everybody can afford a fence.”
BCAWS uses donations to provide kennels for dogs that are living tied up or on a chain; to build wood shelters; to spay or neuter pets; and to pay for vaccines and vetting.
A presenter said that sometimes animal control will visit and a pet owner won’t be doing anything illegal, but “it’s no life for a dog.” And that’s when the nonprofit can step in and help a situation if the pet owner is willing.
Animal shelters at full capacity in the area have also been a problem. During the pandemic people adopted animals, then they went back to work and couldn’t properly care for their pets, a volunteer said. People also commonly move into a different residence that doesn’t allow pets.
“We’ve been at capacity for a while, and some of that capacity is because we don’t want to put the animals too close together,” Maryville Chief of Police Tony Crisp said, who also partners with Alcoa to oversee the Maryville Alcoa Animal Rescue Center.
Currently working through county government committees, BCAWS volunteers said they’re presenting at the Blount County Animal Center Advisory Board on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
