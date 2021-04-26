A local partnership now holds majority ownership of the lease to RT Lodge, a restaurant and special events space on the campus of Maryville College.
Bankruptcy proceedings for Ruby Tuesday restaurants had left the long-term lease for the property in the hands of global investment banking firm Goldman Sachs, but college President Bryan Coker had been vocal about wanting a local owner to be a steward to the historic property amid the College Woods.
The name of the new investment group, Morningside Lodge LLC, is a nod to the history of the property. Susan Wiley Walker called the home and gardens she built nearly a century ago Morningside.
One of the leaders is Beth McCabe Holman, former senior event manager at Blackberry Farm and founder of Alcoa-based The McCabe Company, a luxury event rental and design company.
Other local investors include Annie and David Colquitt, Knoxville residents and owners of The Swag resort in Waynesville, North Carolina.
“RT Lodge, like Maryville College, is an East Tennessee treasure,” David Colquitt said in a news release Monday afternoon, April 26, announcing the deal. “We see this as a long-term responsibility to our community to steward this property well so that it can thrive for another 50 years.”
The current lease is set to expire at the end of 2070.
“Beth McCabe Holman and the Colquitts understand and respect the small, historic and local nature of the lodge and how it is beloved by both the college and wider communities,” Coker said in the release. “I have complete confidence in their abilities to effectively steward Morningside and the legacy of Susan Wiley Walker.”
In an interview, Coker said Holman often has done weddings at RT Lodge, and “she is intimately familiar with the place.”
Noting the acclaim the Colquitts have received for The Swag, Coker said, “To have them associated with RT Lodge is a real win for the college.”
“We think we have ended up with the best possible outcome in a situation that at times looked bleak for the lodge,” Coker said, referring to the bankruptcy process. “We know they understand the history and the small, local and historic nature of the lodge.”
General Manager Gary Doyle, Chef Trevor Stockton and other RT Lodge staff will remain, and the restaurant, lodge and event spaces will stay open throughout the transition.
“It’s a weight off all of our shoulders to be supported by local investors, and we anticipate a bright future that builds on the existing legacy,” Doyle said in the release.
“We’re grateful for this opportunity to extend the longevity of RT Lodge and thrilled that we can retain the current staff to help us do that,” Holman said in the release. “We’re also grateful to Goldman Sachs and Maryville College for their partnership and thoughtful handling of this cherished property.”
Walker built the home with the understanding the property would return to the college after her death, which occurred in 1950. Morningside served as a home to Maryville College presidents before being leased as a restaurant and inn starting in 1985.
In 1997 Ruby Tuesday signed a long-term lease for the 7-acre tract, adding two guest buildings as it used the property for corporate training. RT Lodge opened to the public for dinner, in addition to hosting events, in 2016.
