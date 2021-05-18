Blount County, Alcoa and Maryville governments will hold a property tax auction for the first since 2019 following last year’s COVID-19 cancellation.
Set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 10, the event will be at Heritage High School in the commons area, where legal representation will manage the sales.
Such auctions sell off property owned by individuals who are delinquent on tax payments that were due in 2017 and 2018.
Held annually, the event was put off in 2020 to keep the virus from spreading, said Robert Goddard, tax attorney for Blount County. However, that has not necessarily doubled the number of parcels local governments are set to sell off come June 10, he added.
About 50-60 parcels from across the county will be auctioned during the event, Goddard estimated: He’s managed the auction for at least the past decade and explained despite the pandemic, there is not a dramatic increase from previous years.
“We have perhaps a few more parcels in the sale than we normally have,” he explained, noting the event is usually held in March, but it “didn’t work out that way” this year.
Though the sale is expected to be somewhat standard, putting it off last year gave something out of the ordinary to delinquent property owners: more time to pay.
Though there was no forgiveness since last March, Goddard said the extra time allowed many to catch up with payments.
“I suspect some of the federal programs perhaps also had an impact on that,” Goddard said.
There are two types of individuals who typically buy property at these events, Goddard noted: people who own property adjacent to auctioned parcels — “by far, these are the minority of buyers,” Goddard said — and investors looking for vacant, developable land or properties to fix up and resell.
There are typically no properties left after the auction, Goddard said, but this year may be exceptionally busy. Blount has been no stranger to housing market spikes following the pandemic.
According to Knoxville Area Association of Realtors data from May 11, there were only 76 homes total on the Blount County market on that day — 13 of those were under $300,000 and 41 were under $500,000.
Minimum bids for properties start out with the sum of what’s owed: taxes, penalties, interest, court costs, etc., Goddard said.
According to the Blount County Clerk and Master’s Office, anyone still delinquent on property taxes can pay them off until the day of the auction.
Goddard noted there is a “one-year redemption” period in which the delinquent property owner can redeem the parcel by paying everything that’s owed plus 10% per annum on the actual bid. “If they redeem it after a month, it’s not as much as if they redeem after nine months or 10 months,” he explained.
