A local manufacturing company for proton therapy is facing multiple lawsuits, including two in which plaintiffs accuse it of owing them hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Two cases, both citing debt, were filed in Blount County Chancery Court recently against ProNova Solutions, located at 330 Pellissippi Place, Maryville. One case was filed May 20, and the other on June 1.
ProNova “is the manufacturing arm of Provision Healthcare, a leader in the cancer care industry,” Provision’s website states. It was incorporated in 2011 and has been at Pellissippi Place since 2015, according to previous reporting by The Daily Times.
When contacted Friday by The Daily Times via email, ProNova President Joe Matteo declined to comment “as this involves pending legal matters.”
The May 20 filing lists Proton Systems LLC, which, according to the complaint, is based in Florida and works in “manufacturing and servicing materials and machinery relating to proton therapy,” as the plaintiff and ProNova as the sole defendant.
The complaint alleges ProNova in 2019 ordered materials and services from Proton Systems, and as of the date of the filing had 30 past-due invoices for a total of $258,990.48. ProNova “received said materials and services,” and upon belief, “utilized the material and services in the operation of their business,” the complaint states.
Proton Systems is demanding the full sum allegedly owed by ProNova, plus additional interest, court costs and any other relief deemed appropriate, according to the complaint.
The more recent case, filed on June 1, lists New York-based Keller Technology Corporation as the plaintiff and ProNova as the sole defendant, and also accuses ProNova of not paying a debt.
The complaint states ProNova in 2019 ordered two “custom built kicker magnet assemblies” from Keller Technology for $130,950. ProNova paid Keller Technology a $19,642.50 invoice, but hasn’t paid a $111,307.50 invoice, the complaint alleges.
“Despite Plaintiff’s demands for payment from Defendant, Defendant has made no payment to Plaintiff towards the remaining balance owed of $111,307.50,” the complaint states.
Keller Technology also is demanding the full amount of money it says ProNova owes, plus interest and appropriate relief, according to the complaint.
Six investors sued ProNova last year
The two recent filings weren’t the first legal complaints against ProNova.
Six investors sued the company and two of its executives last year, claiming ProNova misled them when they participated in the sale of LLC units in 2013, according to a complaint filed Sept. 1, 2020.
Plaintiffs Patrick Marsh, Jeffrey and Judith Klein, Michael Kuras, Vebi Gjyliqi and The Entrust Group filed against ProNova, CEO Terry Douglass and Matteo, who is listed in the complaint as ProNova’s research and development and manufacturing president.
The plaintiffs allege the company induced them to “invest in the growth potential of and potential commercialization strategy for ProNova Proton Therapy Centers.”
The complaint states the plaintiffs invested in ProNova under the assumption their money would be used for ProNova Proton Therapy Centers, but the defendants didn’t actually invest the funds into the proton therapy centers. According to the complaint, Jeffrey Klein invested the most money at $145,000 for 7,250 LLC units, which are tantamount to stock shares; all plaintiffs invested at least $50,000.
Douglass and Mateo, who, according to the complaint, were officers and shareholders of both ProNova and Provision, “did not intend to invest those funds in ProNova Proton Therapy Centers as opposed to making ProNova a captive supply company to Provision Healthcare.”
The complaint accuses ProNova, Douglass and Mateo of breach of contract, fraud, negligence and violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, but the court in March dismissed the negligence and Protection Act violation accusations.
Through the filing, the plaintiffs demanded the $775,000 invested, plus interest, returned to them, as well as a fair-market-value return on the funds, additional relief, interest on the damages and awards and a jury trial.
In an April answer to the complaint, the defendants admit the plaintiffs purchased LLC units in ProNova and other factual information, but deny the breach of contract and fraud accusations, while both acknowledging the court’s dismissal of the negligence and Protection Act violation accusations and denying them as well.
ProNova furloughed 60 workers in 2019
ProNova’s grand opening in June 2015 featured a ribbon-cutting, celebratory balloons and the ringing of a cancer survivors’ bell, but the company’s journey since then hasn’t all been merry.
According to previous reporting by The Daily Times, just five months after its grand opening, ProNova laid off 25 full-time employees; a Provision official at the time cited delays in constructing buildings that would house ProNova equipment as the primary reason for the layoffs.
In late 2019, ProNova furloughed 60 employees, nearly 70% of its workforce at the time, claiming a proposed federal rule that would decrease federal reimbursement levels for proton therapy led to the company’s decision.
ProNova was one of multiple Blount County businesses to receive a loan through the COVID-19 Paycheck Protection Program, according to data released by the U.S. Small Business Administration.
The loans were meant to help retain employees and cover operating costs as the pandemic affected small businesses and the economy as a whole. ProNova received $1 million to $2 million through the program, according to the data.
