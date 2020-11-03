Republican incumbents who represent Blount County defeated Democratic opponents in state elections down the ticket in Tuesday’s election.
State Reps. Jerome Moon and Bob Ramsey as well as Tennessee state Sen. Art Swann won the Blount County vote in a landslide.
Ramsey, a Maryville native who practiced dentistry and owned commercial office properties in Maryville from 1976 to 2018, defeated former product developer Susan Sneed for the District 20 seat in the state legislature.
“I think my expertise and background in health care is a big part of why they trust me to take care of their behalf, and the issue of security,” Ramsey said. “I’ve always been very supportive of our security of our citizens, and I think that’s a very big concern right now.”
His first legislative move after reelection will be to lobby the governor’s administration to consider covering as many people as possible with health care, he said.
Ramsey, who first served as a Blount County commissioner, was elected to the state legislature in 2008. On Tuesday, he won 23,623 votes to Sneed’s 8,792.
“As long as we continue to be here and to bring to Blount County and continue to bring to the voters the issues that are important and bring to light when they have questions what the state legislature’s role is, then we’re winning,” Sneed said.
Sneed said she’s not “committing right now to running again.”
Moon, who has served in the legislature since 2017, took 15,717 more votes than opponent Jay Clark, a Maryville College biology professor and musician.
“I plan on living in Blount County until I die,” said Clark, who ran for the District 8 seat in 2018. “I feel convicted to try to change things around here to make it more open for everyone to realize how beautiful Blount County is, and that’s really the reason I’m in this. I want to help people.”
Clark plans to run for the seat again in 2022 — recycling his campaign yard signs from both 2018 and 2020.
Moon is a Blount County native and a Vietnam veteran. From 1984-89, he was president and publisher of The Daily Times.
“I spent a lot of time in the district talking to as many people as I could, a lot of times over the phone because of COVID, and just listening to people,” Moon said. “I think reaching out to those people in the district and hearing their concerns in a number of areas ... a lot of things we need to address in the 8th district.”
Moon said he plans on filing a bill tomorrow, Nov. 4, to better fund sheriff’s departments across Tennessee.
Incumbent Art Swann was confirmed to serve another term as state senator for District 2, which covers Blount and Sevier counties.
Patti Young, former Maryville City Schools educator, was a write-in candidate. An election commission official told The Daily Times that the commission had not yet determined Young’s results because of her write-in status.
