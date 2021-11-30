Feasting and festivities make for a natural combination, especially as the holidays draw near, local restauranteurs say, adding that since Thanksgiving is the unofficial start of the holiday season, many restaurants will offer special incentives and promotions.
That is part is to contain a continuing labor shortage and various supply chain issues that have impacted several local dining destinations and, in some instances, forced a change in their tactics.
“All restaurants continue to struggle,” said Olivia Stipe, owner and proprietor of Maryville’s Miss Olivia’s Table and a semimonthly Daily Times food columnist. “However I feel that I have a slight advantage over some small businesses, because I have choices. I actually moved myself into the property — lock, stock and sewing room, along with a few thousand more cookbooks.
Chris Thompson, owner and head chef at Amici, in East Maryville, also said the labor shortage has affected his business.
“Our optimum number of employees for the front of the house should be six or seven people,” Thompson said. “However, now we’re operating with three to four people. Still, we’re picky about who we employ. Our folks are really hardworking and they really care. So we look for people who will carry their weight and make for a good fit.”
He said over the past year, Amici’s takeout business has increased significantly. Prior to the pandemic, it represented only 5% of its revenues. It’s now grown to between 30% and 40% of the business.
Jim Williams, who manages Aubrey’s’ Maryville location, said his staffing also is down significantly. “We’re operating with about 60% of the employees we usually have,” he said. “For an operation of our size, we should have 95 people, but we probably have around 65. People don’t want to work the front of the house, which is the completely opposite of everything I’ve ever known to happen.”
Joe Milanzi, owner of Joe’s Italian Cuisine, said staffing has been a problem since the restaurant opened in Maryville this past February. “It’s been an ongoing battle due to COVID, business competition and less hours available for employees due to lack of business earlier in the year,” he said. “But with business picking up, and so many people getting back out and looking for jobs, we’re hoping that this issue will eventually resolve itself. As of now, we are staffed and ready for more business, but we’re always looking to expand our team.”
While some restaurants closed on Thanksgiving Day, most found that the long weekend was good for business. “For the first time in 18 years, Miss Olivia’s Table did not serve a dinner in our dining room on Thanksgiving day,” Sipe said. “However, we did have a successful carryout business, ranging from a single pumpkin pie to several full family dinners.”
Amici also closed its doors on Thanksgiving, and plans to be closed Christmas Day as well. “We like to give our employees time off to spend with their families,” Thompson said. However, he added that Saturday and Sunday business over the recent long holiday weekend was especially busy.
Like Amici, Aubrey’s isn’t open on Thanksgiving or Christmas either, but Williams said the restaurant sees an increase in traffic beginning the Monday after Thanksgiving through Christmas Eve. “Our sales go up a little more every day,” he said. “Over the course of the month, it adds up. However the biggest difference at this time of the year is that there are a lot more bigger parties.”
