Area school districts are awaiting to find out how their finances would be affected by the proposed Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding formula that Gov. Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn released Thursday, Feb. 24.
The state Department of Education has scheduled individual meetings with district officials, but Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead hadn’t received financial projections from the state before his call Thursday, Feb. 24. Blount County Schools and Alcoa City Schools are scheduled for afternoon meetings today,.
State funding has a significant impact on area schools, making up half of the BCS budget this year and 43% for MCS.
For Winstead one reassurance in the proposal is that it would retain the practice of calculating local fiscal capacity at the county level. A proposal a few years ago estimated that separating the county and city economies’ ability to pay would have cost Maryville about 20% of its state funding, $4 million. Blount County would have gained much less.
Another positive for Winstead is the governor’s proposal for the state’s minimum teacher pay to reach $45,000 by 2026. “That’s exactly where we need to be going, and I was blown away by that number,” said Winstead. Currently MCS has one of the highest levels of base pay in the state, at $44,670 for a teacher with a bachelor’s degree and no experience.
“We’ve got to find ways to get folks interested in being teachers and the next generation of teachers coming through college, and I think you’ve got to make sure you have competitive starting pay,” he said.
Winstead also sees the proposal for funding career and technical education programs at an average of $5,000 per student “a good investment,” noting the recurring costs for replacing and upgrading equipment in many of those classes. The TISA proposal also includes funding based on the number of students who earn industry credentials.
Winstead said the proposal to provide different levels of funding for English learners at different levels of need makes sense too. Currently MCS has about 150 English learners.
As drafted the TISA formula includes a base amount and then “weights” for different student needs as a percentage of that base, a streamlining that Winstead sees as much easier to understand than the the current Basic Education Program calculations.
In a briefing this week Schwinn noted the proposal still has a long way to go, with seven committees in the state legislature scheduled to review it. The state began using the BEP formula in 1992 and has amended it twice.
