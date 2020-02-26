Local school leaders are reviewing their options after the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged communities this week to prepare for possible spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
The first line of defense, they agree, is what they already are doing to defend against the regular flu, which is still affecting the community. That includes encouraging to wash their hands, urging parents to keep home kids who are ill and thoroughly cleaning schools.
They also are seeking more guidance from the local and state health departments.
Director Rob Britt met with Blount County Schools supervisors Wednesday morning to review recommendations from the CDC.
“We are trying to be as proactive as we can,” he said.
The district is revisiting protocols it developed during concerns about the H1N1 (swine flu) outbreak in 2009, although he noted, “we are building a plan for a very different virus.”
That includes reviewing current practices and needs, such as whether to increase availability of antibacterial hand wash.
Planning for the coronavirus also was on the agenda yesterday during an Alcoa City Schools leadership meeting.
“We had initial discussions on purchasing more health care supplies, cleaning supplies, and developing our communication plan,” Director Brian Bell said in an email. “We will wait on guidance from the Federal Government, CDC, state and local experts as to our next steps.”
Teleschool?
The CDC director mentioned the possibility of “teleschool,” and local districts looking at that option.
In a message Maryville plans to send to families as part of its monthly newsletter Friday, Feb. 28, the district outlines its plan.
“As a technology-enabled school district in a 1:1 student-to-device environment, our plan is to offer uninterrupted teaching and learning for all students during a possible pandemic,” says the Maryville City Schools statement.
“In grades 4 through 12, instruction could easily be delivered to the desktop of each student via our learning management platform (Canvas). In grades K-3 where devices are issued to students for use in the classroom, instructional strategies would be varied and might include take-home packets, use of numerous online services and reading sites, as well as the option to borrow a device for home use where necessary,” the statement says.
In an interview Director Mike Winstead explained that Maryville teachers already have the ability to capture lessons presented on Promethean interactive screens so that students can rewatch the material.
He’s also looking for best practices from districts in northern states that have used alternative strategies when schools are closed for inclement weather.
Bell said in an interview that Alcoa has enough computers for every student but may need further professional development, particularly in the lower grades, for teachers to deliver lessons online if schools must close.
BCS also has one computer for every student, but Britt said Blount County currently doesn’t have the capacity to fully scale up online learning for the more than 10,500 students.
Teachers can put some lessons online, and BCS offers some online courses through its alternative school program. But not all students have internet access at home, and content such as lab work can’t be done remotely.
Parent plans
Even if schools don’t close there could be restrictions on large gatherings, such as events and field trips, to prevent the spread of the disease.
To prepare for the worst case, Britt said, “Parents need to think about, ‘What do I do if schools are shut down for a prolonged period of time?’”
Blount County and Alcoa both had a cushion of 10 instructional days built into their calendars for the current school year. BCS has used six and Alcoa three because of closures for illness and weather.
Maryville had five extra days in its calendar and has used one.
