It’s a dreary Thursday morning, but the threat of imminent precipitation hasn’t stopped the several dozen pickleball players from making their way to the Everett Recreation Center in Maryville to indulge their enthusiasm. Having attracted the attention of seniors in particular, pickleball has become the sport of choice for those looking for exercise and activity that conforms to both their age and interests.
According to Wikipedia, pickleball was invented in the mid-1960s by a couple residing in Washington State who were looking to remedy their children’s boredom. Unable to locate a shuttlecock for their badminton game, they improvised with a whiffle ball, lowered the badminton net and made paddles from some plywood. In an instant, a new sport was born.
It’s been widely reported that pickleball got its name from the family’s dog, although no one seems absolutely sure. Whatever its origins, it’s now become a popular pastime, and in Blount County, the evidence of that is obvious.
Given the fact that it combines elements of badminton, ping pong, racquetball, and tennis, it’s an ideal sport for anyone weaned on those games in particular. It’s also become a popular pastime with those over the age of 50, although on this particular morning there were players in they mid 50s sharing the center’s four courts with folks in their 50s. 60s, 70s and even into their 80s.
“The hardest thing about pickleball was learning how to keep score,” Francis Princess said. Steady and spry at the age of 85, she said she still plays tennis, but became enamored with pickleball five years ago after her tennis partner wasn’t able to play anymore and convinced her to take up pickleball instead.
“Anyone who has any athletic ability or racquet experience can pick it up in a day,” she said.
Annamaria Gundlach said that the game has helped her stay healthy. “I told my doctor I played pickleball and he told me to keep playing,” she said. “It’s not only about the activity but the social benefits as well. We’re like a big family. We really care about each other.”
Patsy Bales, president of the Smoky Mountain Pickleball Club concurred. “I look at it as something fun to do,” she said, noting that she discovered the sport seven years ago. “It’s not only good exercise, but it’s also connected me to people I consider part of my pickleball family.”
Others echoed that assertion. “I played sports, and tennis in particular, my entire life,” Jenny Johnston, the club’s vice president said. “After I raised my two children, I wanted to find another way to stay active.”
Originally organized in 2013, the Smoky Mountain Pickleball Club now counts over 140 members who have their choice of five sites — three indoor (the Everett Center, First Baptist Church of Maryville and the Boys & Girls Club) and two outdoor locales (John Sevier Park Courts in Maryville and Bassel Courts in Alcoa). Each offers varied hours to play, although club members insist there aren’t enough courts to accommodate the growing legion of enthusiasts. They say that while there are far more tennis courts than pickelball courts, the tennis courts are relatively unattended in comparison to the pickleball courts, which often find people waiting patiently to play.
“We have a few courts now, but it’s not enough,” Bales said.
Another player, Steve Webb, agreed. “More people would play if there were more facilities,” he said.
Nevertheless, those who do play pickleball have become ambassadors for the sport. Patrick Fox, a former tennis coach and college basketball player, started a company called TTL (for “Tow the Line,” part of the pickleball strategy). He and his partner Lisa Burkett are certified pickleball instructors whose interest in spreading the sport has led them to organize tournaments in several nearby cities.
That trend seems natural. Several players said that even when they travel, they seek out the places where pickleball is played. Bill Jacobs was one of them. “Wherever we go, we check to see if they have a pickleball court,” he said. “We even have an app that helps us find places to play.”
Not surprisingly then, there was both energy and enthusiasm in abundance at the Everett Center on this particular morning. “It’s addictive,” Jacobs said, seemingly summing up the feelings of everyone involved.
Marilyn Finley, the club’s secretary, made it clear that her appreciation for the sport was equally apparent. She said she began playing in 2015 after she and her husband moved to Maryville. “It looked like it was a fun game, and a bit less taxing than tennis,” she said. “It involves exercise, of course, but it also sharpens the reflexes because it’s a fast game. Plus, there’s a camaraderie among all the players. Unlike tennis where you have to schedule your play, with pickleball you just show up and play with other players. It doesn’t matter whether they’re different genders, different ages or have different levels of skill.”
