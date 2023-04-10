From left, Leah Washburn, Samuel Webb, Patrick Qui, Trace Loveday, Lauren Turner, Ophilia McQueen, and Dimitri Kalinin hold the first place awards they earned last week at the 2023 Tennessee Math Teachers Association Mathematics Contest, hosted by the Maryville College Division of Mathematics and Computer Science.
Ophelia McQueen tied for first place in precalculus at the 2023 Tennessee Math Teachers Association Mathematics Contest, hosted April 4 by the Maryville College Division of Mathematics and Computer Science.
Lauren Turner tied for first place in precalculus at the 2023 Tennessee Math Teachers Association Mathematics Contest, hosted April 4 by the Maryville College Division of Mathematics and Computer Science.
From left, Leah Washburn, Samuel Webb, Patrick Qui, Trace Loveday, Lauren Turner, Ophilia McQueen, and Dimitri Kalinin hold the first place awards they earned last week at the 2023 Tennessee Math Teachers Association Mathematics Contest, hosted by the Maryville College Division of Mathematics and Computer Science.
Ophelia McQueen tied for first place in precalculus at the 2023 Tennessee Math Teachers Association Mathematics Contest, hosted April 4 by the Maryville College Division of Mathematics and Computer Science.
Lauren Turner tied for first place in precalculus at the 2023 Tennessee Math Teachers Association Mathematics Contest, hosted April 4 by the Maryville College Division of Mathematics and Computer Science.
Hundreds of junior high and high school students gathered on the Maryville College campus April 4 to compete in the 2023 Tennessee Math Teachers Association Mathematics Contest, hosted by the MC Division of Mathematics and Computer Science. Four public high schools in Blount County competed, along with junior high and middle schools. Schools from Sevier and Knox counties also competed, as well as private schools.
The winners are as follows:
Algebra I: Samuel Webb of Maryville Junior High placed first, followed by Margaret Murray from Alcoa High in second and Shaurya Patel of Maryville Junior High in third.
Geometry: Lea Washburn of Maryville Junior High placed first. Genevieve Stewart, also of MJHS, placed second, with Lucas Bichescu of Webb School of Knoxville placing third.
Algebra II: First place went to Trace Loveday of Sevier County High School; Minase Taniguchi of Maryville High placed second, while Sam Kowalski of Webb School of Knoxville was third.
Statistics: Dmitri Kalinin of Webb School earned first place, while Miles Vande Brake of Maryville Christian School earned second place. Esha Ramjee of Webb School was third.
Precalculus: Ophelia McQueen and Lauren Turner, both of Maryville High School, tied for first place. Third place went to Levi Deaton of Alcoa High School.
Calculus: Patrick Qiu, a student at MHS, earned first place. Michael Miller, also of MHS, took second, followed by Peter Hollenbach of Webb School, in third.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.