After publicly offering to cover up racist tattoos free of charge, a local tattoo artist said she received more than 300 requests in four days.
Jenni Rivera had been tattooing for five years before starting at The Tattooed Lady in Maryville two years ago. In all that time, Rivera said she has never covered up a racist tattoo.
“I didn’t really realize there would be as many of these tattoos to cover,” she said.
Rivera got the idea to offer the free coverup service after seeing another tattoo artist elsewhere post on Facebook that he would be doing so. She shared that post on her social media accounts.
Within days, Rivera had booked a year’s worth of appointments.
“The guy whose post I shared, he only had 15 to 20 people message him,” she said. “He was like, ‘I didn’t think there would be that many, but especially not as many as what you’re seeing.’”
Rivera will do her first coverup on July 16, when she will cover a large swastika on a man’s calf.
Rivera asks the clients to send a picture of the tattoo they want covered up, so she can assess how to cover it. When they go in for their appointments, the clients and Rivera will design the coverup tattoo together.
“What I didn’t realize is that the people who get these tattoos often don’t get them discreetly, so they’re going to be huge coverups,” she said.
For the larger tattoos, Rivera said she will take a picture of the tattoo and draw over it on her iPad, so clients can see exactly what the tattoo will look like on his or her body.
Almost all of the coverup requests have been from people who live in East Tennessee, Rivera said, adding she has received some requests from people in Kentucky and Louisiana who will travel to Maryville for the service.
To assess the growing number of requests, Rivera is recruiting other local tattoo artists to provide the service.
“I would love for other tattoo artists to get on board,” she said. “I need them to get on this.”
Rivera also is teaming up with Life After Hate, a nonprofit group that offers programming to lead people away from the “far right to connect with humanity and lead compassionate lives,” the group’s website states.
Life After Hate contacted Rivera after seeing her post.
“They reached out and asked if we could partner up, and maybe after I do the tattoo for people, give them this flyer that has people for them to talk to, to pursue the non-hate life,” Rivera said.
The details are still being worked out with Life After Hate, but Rivera said she is trying to connect fellow tattoo artists with the nonprofit.
“There’s very mixed emotions as there is with everything right now,” Rivera said. “Some (tattoo artists) are like, ‘Well I like getting paid for tattoos,’ and you can’t blame them.”
Aside from a $20 booking fee to ensure they show up to their appointments, Rivera will not accept any payment for the tattoos, despite it being a financial loss.
“I’m biting the bullet a little bit,” she said.
Rivera said most of the photos she’s received so far have been tattoos of swastikas or the Confederate flag.
“Some of them are telling me they got it and didn’t do it as a racist thing, but now it’s being associated as being racist, so they don’t want it anymore,” she said.
Rivera said she will enact a no-questions-asked policy when people approach her for the service.
“I can’t judge it,” she said. “I prefer not to hear their back stories because I don’t want to choose whether I believe them or not. I just want to fix the tattoo.”
