Winter break seemed to arrive just in time for educators as they navigate teaching during the pandemic.
“All of our staff is just very tired and weary,” Rebecca Dickenson, president of the Blount County Education Association, said in a phone interview this month. “We’re trying. We’re doing the best we can, and it’s hard.”
During December’s Blount County Board of Education meeting, Dickenson shared the results of an informal email survey of Blount County Schools teachers who belong to the association.
Only 32% of those who responded agreed that they felt safe at school, and only about 16% said they have enough staff to teach effectively, although Dickenson noted many said that answer depends on the day.
She also said teachers were frustrated by the lack of information about case and quarantine numbers.
While other districts such as Sevier County and Johnson City provide detailed information, Blount County Schools only recently provided school-level data on case numbers for the first semester in response to requests from The Daily Times.
One teacher in calling for more information about the data driving decisions wrote, “The secrecy contributes to my feelings of being unsafe.”
If parents and staff knew what the numbers were, Dickenson noted, they might be better prepared when, for example, a school suddenly announces that it is moving everyone to virtual learning the next day.
Overwhelmed
During the Dec. 10 school board meeting, she shared several responses from teachers.
One wrote, “I’m incredibly concerned about safety for traditional learning. I am overworked, overwhelmed, and exhausted. I cannot keep up when I never know who is going to be present on any given day. We don’t have enough subs, so I can’t take a personal day to get caught up without inconveniencing my colleagues. This. Is. Unsustainable.”
Another teacher wrote, “I feel like the district thinks we are disposable.”
“Everybody has said we feel like the teachers and the principals are doing the best they can. It’s just a lot,” Dickenson said during the phone interview.
When attendance isn’t staggered, teachers say distancing is difficult to maintain in the classrooms.
Teachers are working to provide lessons for students in person, those who have chosen virtual instruction and students who must isolate or quarantine. “It’s a lot to do both at once,” Dickenson said.
Sometimes that means answering emails after their own children have gone to bed.
With encouragement from his principal for everyone to practice some self-care, Jean-Philippe Smith, president of the Maryville Education Association, said he stopped answering emails after 7 p.m.
“It can be and it got to be overwhelming,” he said.
However, the morning after winter break officially began for Maryville students, he was on Zoom for two hours with a student who needed to catch up after being quarantined. “I was doing naturally what needs to be done as a teacher,” he said.
Smith said he was excited to hear Maryville City Schools Director Mike Winstead say this month that a mask mandate would be part of the considerations as the district prepares to return to school in January.
“From our standpoint it’s all about safety for the students and the teachers and everybody involved,” Smith said.
“We work in a world where we’re around hundreds of people daily that are from hundreds of different households,” he noted.
‘A slap in the face’
Alcoa Education Association members are pleased that their district plans to stagger attendance throughout the month of January, but they have other frustrations.
During Alcoa’s Board of Education meeting, AEA President Sir David Pettus said the teachers “are proud and grateful to be here in Alcoa City Schools, but Alcoa City Schools teachers deserve the best, being one of the first to start back in the country during a pandemic.”
The meeting came the same day The Daily Times reported Maryville City Schools gave its employees what it called a “reimbursement” for COVID-19 expenses. The minimum was $243.98, and nearly half received the maximum, $586.53, none of which was subject to taxes.
Alcoa City Schools employees received a $200 bonus, which was taxed.
“That’s like a slap in our face,” Pettus said in a phone interview with The Daily Times.
Maryville City Schools employees also received a step increase at the beginning of the school year, while Alcoa employees’ step increase will not take effect until January. This is also the fifth year in a row Alcoa teachers have not received a raise beyond a step increase.
While speaking during the online school board meeting Dec. 15, Pettus also described what seemed to be a double standard in enforcing COVID-19 safety protocols. He said teachers repeatedly have been told not to eat together and to take other precautions.
“We had administrators who got together after the state (football) championship without their masks, kissing the trophy, hugging one another, but they ask the teachers to separate and stay 6 feet apart,” he said. “We need our leadership to do the same.”
Alcoa administrators have been pressing to have almost all students return to in-person instruction, and Pettus said the stress of running virtual and in-person lessons is taking a toll.
“We’re going to have to figure out a way to hire virtual teachers in each school if we’re going to continue virtual,” Pettus said.
The teachers aren’t the only ones who were weary before winter break began. During the Alcoa school board meeting, Assistant Director John Campbell said, “We’re all running on fumes right now.”
Board Chair Julie Rochelle praised Alcoa’s teachers, support staff and director, whom she said, “have risen to the occasion time and time again just to provide some level of normalcy for our students and our parents.”
“We will be forever in their debt,” she said.Teachers don’t just want financial support though. They said the community can help them by doing what the doctors say are important to slow the spread of COVID-19: washing hands, wearing masks and limiting contacts outside their immediate family.
Reducing the spread of the virus not only makes it easier to keep students in school, but that in turn makes it easier for parents to go to work.
“We want to be in school with our students,” Dickenson said. “We know they learn better when they’re in school in front of us. That’s what we’re good at, that’s what we all went to school for. Online learning is new, and we’re getting better at it, but we’re better at in- person.”
