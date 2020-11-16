One of the first things Evan Hamilton organized with his Boy Scout troop was a visit with the Blount County Model Aviators.
During their trip, the scouts flew planes and learned about aircraft and the Aviators, a group of local RC aircraft pilots, themselves. And Hamilton was inspired.
“I thought it was a pretty interesting idea and a pretty fun time,” Hamilton said.
Hamilton, a 17-year-old senior at William Blount High School, recently commissioned an area craftsman company to build a new sign for the Aviators and helped install it as part of his Eagle Scout project.
The project, which is meant to be community-based and demonstrate leadership, is a requirement for Boy Scouts looking to obtain the highly-coveted Eagle Scout rank.
When he initially asked what he could do to help the Aviators, Hamilton was told they needed a new sign. So he had Law-Hicks Millwork Inc., 6017 Bingham Lane, Maryville, build it, then installed it with help from his peers.
“I showed them how to use the post-hole digger, showed them how to make the concrete and then I was kind of in charge of making sure that the posts were exactly lined up,” Hamilton said.
The Aviators are headquartered at the Blount County Landfill on Long Powers Road in Friendsville, where they have a small airfield.
“BCMA has existed since 1991 with an average membership of 45 fliers,” the Aviators’ Facebook page states. “Our members range from beginners to experts but all enjoy sport flying, having a good time and the R/C hobby.”
Hamilton’s goal is to get the word out about the Aviators, a group he highly respects.
“I think it’s a really good organization,” Hamilton said. “And they enjoy doing some community work like what we did with my scout troop.”
The city of Rockford Thursday recognized a local teen for a list of prestigious accomplishments and service to the city via a Boy Scouts public works project.
Commissioners and Rockford Mayor honored Garrett Carnathan with a recognition on Monday after the student spent two months building and modernizing the public information signage in Rockford City Park to achieve his Eagle Scout Award.
“Garrett’s work is vastly superior to the old signage in materials, design and quality,” the recognition stated.
Mayor Koella added his own praise to the document in an interview, saying of Carnathan, “He’s a very humble, very bright guy.”
The official recognition not only praised Carnathan for his service to the city: It also lauded his 4 ½ years with Boy Scout Troop 757, his 20 earned merit badges, his involvement in five sports and his 4.0 GPA.
“Tennessee wishes to express its sincere appreciation for Garrett Douglas Carnathan’s hard work and remarkable Eagle Scout project that will benefit this city for many years to come,” the recognition stated.
Carnathan is a Webb School of Knoxville student where he is a junior and lacrosse team captain.
