The Morning Cup Toastmasters Club will celebrate its fifth anniversary soon, not only in recognition of a successful organization but also in gratitude for thriving even during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Members will host an event called “Take the Fifth!” at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 18, upstairs at Vienna Coffee House in Maryville.
The club will share food and coffee, as well as feature a speech from former District 63 Director Kim Santan of Chattanooga, who spoke at the launch five years ago.
“I moved to Maryville six years ago and have met so many wonderful community and business leaders through our local Toastmaster’s International Club, The Morning Cup,” said Mary Mixon, one of the founders and current club president. “I believe that the club has thrived in Maryville because of the individual members’ commitment to excellence and investing in their own continuous growth.”
Mixon, along with other experienced Toastmasters Paul Arnhold and Donn King, worked to fill a void for such an organization in the Blount County area. Local business professionals quickly saw its impact and joined in.
The club began in August 2016 to help Blount Countians foster communication and leadership skills. From its founding, The Morning Cup, which meets in Maryville at the Vienna Coffee House, has been an influential and exemplary club in the Knoxville area as well as its district, which covers Middle and East Tennessee and parts of Virginia, officials said in a press release.
The club has the unusual distinction of having achieved President’s Distinguished status every year since its beginning.
“I have been a Toastmaster for 13 years,” Arnhold said. “The Morning Cup is one of the top clubs in our district, a club that can challenge someone like myself who has earned multiple Distinguished Toastmaster credentials, as well as a brand new guest who needs encouragement to try a one-minute talk.”
The pandemic has shuttered many businesses and civic organizations. The Morning Cup became an early adopter of virtual conferencing software to continue meeting and serving the personal and professional growth goals of its members despite the challenges of social distancing, the release states.
“I’ve been involved in several Toastmasters clubs,” King said. “Almost all are life-changing, and yet this one stands out as uniquely energetic and supportive. Meeting with them just makes my week.”
The club recently began meeting in person again while continuing to include distant members via Zoom, enabling them to continue serving members who join meetings while traveling for business and from as far away as Kenya and Thailand.
“We are making a special effort to invite former members, and it’s also a great time for anyone in the community to visit with us and see how Toastmasters can help you achieve your personal and professional goals,” King said. “Communication skills have always been essential in school or business, and these days they are more important than they have ever been.”
For more information, go to tinyurl.com/MorningCupToast or call 865-235-1597. To register for the “Take the Fifth!” event, go to eventbrite.com/e/164053581679.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.