Personally, Jennifer Carpenter works to provide the best possible life for her daughter, who has special needs. Professionally, she does the same for others’ children.
Carpenter is a transition case manager for Blount County Schools; in essence, she helps students with disabilities develop skills for their futures and aids families in planning those futures.
Her work, while rewarding enough itself, recently garnered a separate award.
Carpenter was presented by TN STEP with the Wayne Parker Advocate of the Year Award, given annually to someone who “goes above and beyond to ensure ‘a brighter future for children and youth with disabilities’ in their community,” according to an email release.
TN STEP is an organization that works to create a better future for children and youth in the state, "with an emphasis on those with disabilities, special health care needs, and mental health needs," according to its website.
The Advocate of the Year award is named after former STEP team member Wayne Parker, known as a hard-working advocate for the rights of both children and their families. It is peer-initiated, with fellow employees nominating the person they believe deserves it.
“I was shocked to be honest,” Carpenter told The Daily Times. “I was very, very honored by receiving it. I will say that I was proud that somebody thought enough to recommend me for it and then to be chosen for it.
“It is a pretty big deal and I take pride in helping our families with disabilities and being able to make that pathway a little bit easier for them as their children transition to life after high school.”
What stands out about Carpenter, who has been a transition case manager for six years and previously was a sign language interpreter for deaf students in the school system, is her enthusiasm in sharing resources and information with others, according to Blount County Schools Special Ed Coordinator Mike Brewer.
“That’s another piece of that award is not only having the information and the resources,” Brewer said, “but taking that with energy and zeal and giving that to folks and students and families that will impact them as they move forward from Blount County Schools.”
“What it says to me is that, just as the award says, Jennifer is always looking to go above and beyond to make sure our kiddos are prepared for postsecondary,” he said. “When they leave us, she wants them to be prepared for their next chapter, to be able to make sure they have resources that they need.
“Not only for them, but for their families to be successful when they move off from Blount County Schools.”
Carpenter is expected to be recognized at the upcoming Blount County school board meeting on Jan. 6.
As a case manager for Blount County Schools’ transition team, Carpenter works with two workplace readiness specialists at county schools, helping students develop job and life-readiness skills including perfecting applications and interview habits.
She also takes them into the community for volunteer work, helping them learn appropriate social behavior, and even helps facilitate college, career and disability resource fairs.
“We work on self-advocating with our students,” Carpenter said. “Helping them become aware of their disability, taking ownership of that disability and being able to explain to people. They may say, ‘I have a reading disability. Is there any way I can watch this through a video or can I have this read to me?’ or things like that.
“So we like to have our students know how to advocate for what they need to be better employees or better students if they go on to college.”
Carpenter’s own experience as the mother of a daughter with special needs fuels her work. Another family took her under their wing as she learned to adjust to that life, she said, and she wants to provide that same help to families who are surviving day-to-day, unable to plan for the future themselves.
She helps them plan that future for their children, especially regarding topics like conservatorship, power of attorney, receiving disability money and more.
“Being a parent is hard for anybody,” Carpenter said. “But when you have a child with a disability, it’s a whole other challenge added in there. Some of our families and our parents are just trying to make it day-by-day. When your child turns 18 for a typical child in a typical family, that’s exciting, they’re independent, they’re going to college, getting jobs, getting married. They’re moving on and (families) are becoming empty-nesters.
“For those of us who have special needs and disabled children, we’re thinking, ‘Who is going to take care of my child when I’m too old? Where is my child going to go? What is my child going to do?’”
