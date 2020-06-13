Lon Campbell rolled his wheelchair outside Friday morning for the first time since February for a short event that seemed simple yet carried a level of significance only people with his background could understand.
From the covered entryway at Brookdale Sandy Springs, Campbell watched as one of his fellow residents at the Maryville senior living facility raised an American flag up the flagpole — the first part of the ceremony Brookdale staff organized two days before Flag Day to honor their residents who served in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Along with facility staff and family, Campbell and more than 10 other veterans who live in the building recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the Star Spangled Banner. When it came time to sing, Campbell leaned out of his wheelchair and stood as tall as his 95-year old legs would let him.
“We’ve been quarantined. I didn’t have any need to be out,” Campbell said. “I’ve been trying to keep from catching this coronavirus. I’m pushing 96, and I don’t think I would probably last long if that thing got a hold of me, so I’ve been trying to stay clear of anything.”
He couldn’t stay clear of the flag, though. Seventy-six years ago he nearly gave his life for it.
As a medic in the Navy during World War II, Campbell was on a ship in the Atlantic Ocean on the way to Normandy, France, when it got sunk by enemy fire. Campbell survived the attack and got on another ship that also was hit by enemy fire.
The second ship did not sink, and on June 6, 1944, Campbell made it safely to Omaha Beach, where Allied Forces began the liberation of German-occupied France.
Campbell was 19 years old at the time and in the middle of a pre-medical academic career at the University of Tennessee when he got drafted.
His education and training were good, but nothing prepared him for what he experienced in France — a situation he said was “such a mess.”
“I don’t think about (specifics) anymore,” Campbell said. “There’s so much going on. You do what you can do. You think about, ‘Can I live through this and get out?’ and I was one of the fortunate ones that got out.”
Campbell’s daughter, Kim Mantooth, felt fortunate to attend Friday morning’s ceremony because she has not been able to visit him without a wall between them during the COVID-19 pandemic.
To this point, Mantooth had been limited to going to the window to his room and standing outside while they talked on the phone. On Friday, Mantooth waved to Campbell from afar and walked to a spot 10 feet away from him so they could talk after the ceremony.
“His desire to be out here spoke volumes to me because he usually stays in his room,” said Mantooth, who noted her father’s humble nature when talking about being in the war. “He hasn’t come out for anything that they’ve done during this time.”
Fellow Brookdale resident Bill Shult, 86, was a court reporter when he graduated from high school and got drafted in 1952. He said initially his choice was between the Army and the Marines, but on his way out of his meetings on his 18th birthday an Air Force recruiter grabbed him and said, “The Air Force is better.”
“So I joined the Air Force,” Shult said with a laugh.
He spent 21 years in the Air Force working in public affairs and air intelligence. Much of his work occurred in Alaska. Shult wrote a lot for the Armed Forces radio and television services. He greeted visitors at various establishments, too.
From Day 1 he embraced patriotism and said he always cherished the symbolism of the flag.
That included Friday morning when he sat front and center to get an up-close look at the Stars and Stripes being raised up the flagpole.
“Being in public affairs, I had to go to a lot of conferences and meetings,” he said. “It seems that each time you get the flag ready for a special appearance it makes you doubly proud that other people see the flag and understand who you are and why you love it.
“Any opportunity I have to express my love for America and being an American is worth the effort.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.