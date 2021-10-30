Veterinarians across the state are issuing a warning after a case of West Nile Virus killed a horse in West Tennessee.
“We are always concerned when West Nile Virus is discovered in horses,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said in a press release. “Approximately one-third of these horses will succumb to this disease, and those that recover can relapse and develop secondary issues.”
The fatal case was reported in Weakly County earlier this month. According to the Equine Disease Communication Center, it is the only case of the virus identified in a horse in Tennessee since at least July 1. Still, local veterinarians say horse owners in East Tennessee should be on alert.
Dr. Jennifer Miller-Bailey, who owns and operates Four Star Equine Veterinary Services in Friendsville, said there is always a danger of West Nile Virus popping up in Tennessee due to the state’s mosquito population.
“People need to be aware because West Nile is an endemic disease in the United States,” Miller-Bailey said. “(In) any state in the U.S. with a mosquito population, West Nile can be a factor and we will occasionally see a case here and there.”
Signs of West Nile Virus in horses can “range from mild, flu-like symptoms to inflammation of the brain, which can be fatal,” according to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division.
Fortunately for horse owners, West Nile Virus can be prevented by administering a vaccine to the horse.
Though owners can vaccinate their horses themselves, Miller-Bailey and the DOA’s Animal Health Division suggests scheduling an appointment with a vet.
“Horse owners should make a vet appointment to have their horse vaccinated,” Miller-Bailey said. “The efficacy of vaccines is determined by how they are handled, how they are administered.”
Miller-Bailey added that veterinarians also would be better equipped to handle any possible side effects or negative reaction the horse may have from the vaccine.
“As with any vaccine, there can be potential side effects and vaccine manufacturers are more willing to cover the cost of the vaccine or a potential negative reaction if they know it’s been administered by a vet,” Miller-Bailey said.
Local farms and stables also are encouraged to be aware and be prepared following the recent case of West Nilve Virus.
Austin Jenkins, the manager of Lovingood Springs Farm in Louisville, said he was not aware of the fatal case of West Nile Virus in Weakley County, but that the farm takes proper precautions to protect their horses.
“We require vaccinations, all horses here have a vaccination record,” Jenkins said. “Our horses are vaccinated against West Nile Virus twice every year.”
The DOA’s Animal Health Division said in addition to vaccinating horses, there are other things owners can do to protect their animals.
“Eliminate mosquito breeding sites by removing standing water and regularly cleaning water containers,” the DOA said in a press release. “It is also effective to minimize horses’ exposure to mosquitoes by using equine-approved repellents and fans in stalls.”
