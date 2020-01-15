Reports of an active shooter at McGhee Tyson’s National Guard Base on Wednesday led to a nearly four-hour lockdown but turned up no victims or suspects.
Law enforcement responded Wednesday morning to the report of an active shooter at the base located northwest of McGhee Tyson Airport in Alcoa, a base spokesman said.
“We encourage our members that when they see something, say something,” said Lt. Col. Travers Hurst, base public information officer.
The base, which has Tennessee Air Guard and Army Guard units, was put on lockdown at 11:45 a.m. Wednesday after someone reported seeing a suspicious person.
“We have an active shooter event on the base that we are working,” Hurst said during the lockdown. “We don’t know that there are shots fired. We have a report of a suspicious person with what was thought to be a rifle.”
Responding agencies included the Blount and Knox County Sheriff’s Offices, and Knoxville and Alcoa police, he said. The BCSO deployed its Lenco Bearcat armored vehicle to the scene.
Maryville Police Chief Tony Crisp said his agency patrolled in Alcoa and the county while APD and BCSO were on scene. Knox County Sheriff’s personnel also were on base to assist.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol blocked Airbase Road during the lockdown, preventing anyone except for authorized personnel from getting through the main gate to the base.
BCSO rerouted traffic near the air base at Callahan and Hobbs roads.
“We had over 100 responders from the local and federal law enforcement communities all within minutes,” Hurst said.
The agencies spent the afternoon searching each of the base’s buildings but found no shooter. The base was issued an all-clear at 2:55 p.m., Hurst said.
“We took the threat seriously,” he said. “In today’s world where these incidents have happened on military installations and civilian communities, we have to take any threat seriously.”
All staff and students from the I.G. Brown Training and Education Center on the base were accounted for during the lockdown, according to Chief Master Sgt. Shaun Withers, of the TEC. A press release by air base officials reported no injuries.
