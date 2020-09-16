Tennessee Department of Health data shows several COVID-19 cases in Blount County long-term care centers, despite some of those facilities claiming to have zero recent positive cases.
The data, which is updated every Friday, is specific to long-term care facilities and accessible through the state health department’s website address bit.ly/32DkNB3.
As of Sept. 11, TDH data showed five staff COVID-19 cases at Asbury Place Maryville and eight staff cases at Shannondale of Maryville Health Care Center.
Officials at both facilities told The Daily Times they haven’t had any COVID-19 cases in months.
“We have not had any residents that have tested positive since March. We are following all guidelines,” Shannondale Vice President and Administrator David Maxwell said. “We’re testing all employees twice a week for COVID.”
Long-term health facilities follow state health department mandatory guidelines, including weekly COVID-19 tests for employees and infection control surveys that ask about their protections and precautions.
Asbury officials also reported zero active COVID-19 cases, contradicting health department data that Sept. 11 showed one new staff case within the week.
“Asbury Place Maryville has no active cases of COVID-19 among associates or residents and continues to work tirelessly to minimize risk at our community,” Asbury Communities Vice President of Clinical Excellence Skip Margot said in a Tuesday statement. “We are committed to providing accurate, comprehensive information to our stakeholders and to the public regarding COVID-19.”
Asbury updates a COVID-19 chart on its website daily, listing deaths, potential exposures, and active and recovered cases in staff and residents.
COVID-19 cases recorded on the state’s TDH website are reported as probable or confirmed, creating potentially problematic data, as probable cases could not be COVID-19 cases at all, a state official said.
“A probable case is someone who may have tested negative by Polymerase chain reaction, tested positive by another type of test, or may not have been tested at all, but has an illness consistent with COVID-19 and may have other risk factors,” TDH Associate Director Bill Christian emailed.
A person can be a “probable case” if he or she has been diagnosed with a coronavirus compatible illness or has one of these illnesses and has been in close contact with a person with COVID-19, Christian wrote.
“If a person dies and the health care provider that signs their death certificate determined that COVID-19 disease was their cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death then the person meets the probable case criteria and would be considered a probable death,” he said.
All state website data reflects COVID-19 cases and deaths within the past 28 days.
Another discrepancy in the state data was evident through the reported deaths at Life Care Center of Blount County.
In a Sept. 4 statement, Life Care Executive Director Parker Center wrote that a resident died of COVID-19 on Sept. 1; however, the TDH data does not list that death.
“We had a total of 18 residents test positive for COVID-19. One, we are sad to say, passed away. Of the other 17, 12 have officially recovered, two are almost recovered here in our facility, two have been discharged, and one is in the hospital” Center wrote.
Of the 48 resident COVID-19 cases reported by the TDH on Sept. 11, approximately 18 were at Life Care. Of the 63 staff cases, 27 staff cases were at Life Care.
Brookdale Shady Springs, Fairpark Health and Rehabilitation, Blount Memorial Transitional Care Center and Foothills Transitional Care and Rehabilitation, all in Maryville, also are reported as having COVID-19 cases, but did not respond to three telephone calls seeking comment.
“We continue to see community spread across the state, and this is a reminder of the importance of continuing to take preventive steps including staying home as much as possible, wearing a mask and maintaining social distance if you must go out, and washing hands,” Blount County Health Department Director Robert Schmidt said.
