If it was the mass shooting that killed 58 people at a concert in Las Vegas in 2017 that caused Tom Williamson to lose faith in humanity, it was Family Promise and Blount County who helped restore it.
Williamson, now a resident of this community, was living in Las Vegas at the time and worked as a private security guard; he was on duty at the Las Vegas concert on Oct. 1, 2017, the night 58 music lovers were gunned down. More than 500 were injured. It wasn’t long after that Williamson made a life-changing decision to uproot for the sake of his young daughter, Adamina.
She remembers her dad coming to pick her up at day care on that tragic day almost five years ago, covered in blood. Williamson had used his own truck to transport people to the hospital from the massacre site. Hundreds were wounded. Adamina thought he had been shot.
“I realized Las Vegas wasn’t the greatest place to raise my little girl,” Williamson said. “It was a horrible night.” Months later he was in Alcoa. Things didn’t go well at the start, however.
“That’s where my car caught on fire,” this single dad said. He and his young daughter were carless and homeless in Blount County. He has raised Adamina by himself since day one, he said. She was born prematurely and spent 11 months in intensive care.
Fortunately, this family was able to get into Family Promise after landing here, a nonprofit ministry that provides emergency shelter for those experiencing homelessness. Williamson said he spent about eight months in the program, first in the shelter program and then transitional housing. He now has a job with Commercial Cutting Equipment and a permanent place to call home in Walland.
But Williamson never forgot what it felt like to be without. Months ago, he began working on a plan to help people who are in that same place. People struggling to pay rent and buy food. People who can’t see a way through.
A place at the table
His new food ministry is called Longer Table, and he’s now serving a hot meal from 6-8 p.m. each Friday at Alcoa First Baptist Church, where he attends.
Plenty of people have questioned him about his choice for the ministry’s name, of even whether there is really a need for it.
“Us Christians, and not just us, but all human beings, need to build a longer table and not a taller fence,” he said. “People who put up a tall fence — they tend to forget about everything going on around them. Some people have said ‘I just don’t see a need for that.’ That’s because you have that tall fence up. Some people think they can solve a problem by putting up a taller fence.”
The dining table, this dad said, is a place where families and friends come together as equals. That’s why Williamson has 45 volunteers each week to set up, cook and serve.
But the most important job they do is listen and engage, Williamson explained.
“I have asked the volunteers to sit down with people,” he said. “And get to know them. I want them to get to know their stories — what’s going in in their lives and and what we can do to help.”
To get ready for this day, Williamson enlisted the help of Amelia Geis-Scott, who operates another food ministry in Blount County. She oversees The Welcome Table, a ministry that provides a hot meal on Tuesdays at New Providence Presbyterian Church and at Maryville First United Methodist Church on Thursdays. Both of these meals are served from 5-6 p.m. each week.
Geist-Scott said she met Williamson a few years ago while he was still in Family Promise. He came to The Welcome Table and brought his daughter. Geis-Scott said he would ride a bike.
Enlisting a friend
Then a few months ago, Williamson returned to The Welcome Table to ask Geis-Scott for advice on starting his food ministry. She gave him menu ideas, places to get food, tips on what to do with leftovers and what to expect early on.
He and Geis-Scott went through food safety training together at Second Harvest Food Bank where Williamson is now able to get some of his food. In addition to the hot meal on Friday night, Williamson and First Baptist Alcoa have a food pantry open that evening.
Several businesses have come on board to make donations and get Longer Table open. Diners come in and are served just like they would be at a restaurant.
That is deliberate. Williamson isn’t new to food service; He said he owned a restaurant for 16 years in Idaho.
Friday nights were not a random choice for food service at The Longer Table. Williamson knew The Welcome Table operates on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Everett Hills Baptist Church offers its Hospitality on the Hill from 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Mondays. But from Thursday night through the weekend, there are no free, hot evening meals in Blount County.
“That’s a long stretch,” Williamson said. “We (he and his daughter) had to do that long stretch.”
Salvation Army here in Blount County does provide a free lunch each Friday at Broadway United Methodist Church.
On the first night, The Longer Table served up 96 meals, but Williamson said many of those were volunteers. “I cooked for 200,” he said. He added he knows it will take time to get the word out.
Adamina assists her dad in the kitchen and helps with dinner service. On the menu that first week was spaghetti, followed by meatloaf and mash potatoes and gravy the next week. The Idaho Potato Council is providing 250 pounds of potatoes each month.
“That’s a whole lot of potatoes,” Williamson stressed.
Williamson said a lot of work has gone into launching Longer Table. He said looking back, God had a hand in him choosing Alcoa as a good place to land.
The roads lead here
“This is apparently where I was supposed to be,” he said. “My car blew up and God said ‘stop.’” Ironically, his car caught fire right there at the church where he now serves the weekly meals, Williamson said.
This outreach is about providing comfort food to those who can’t do life right now on their own. That doesn’t make them any less of a person, Williamson said.
“They are here because the circumstances of life led them here,” this single dad said. “I have prayer request cards that I have made up. We get together after the meal is over and pray for every one of them before we leave here.”
Hope, he said, is what people cling to. “They don’t want to feel like there is no chance whatsoever.”
About one-third of working families in Blount County are food insecure, Williamson said. Reaching out to people in the neighborhoods surrounding the church will help Alcoa First Baptist meld together with more diverse populations, and fill these needs, Williamson said.
“Everyone should have a place at the table,” he said.
