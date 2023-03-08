Two words echo in the words of those recalling Jim Compton’s service as a teacher, school board member and other roles serving Blount County: He cared.
Compton, who died March 5 at the age of 76, taught fifth through eighth grade science and social studies at Fairview for 28 years before retiring in 2003. He was among the first inductees into the Blount County Schools Educator Hall of Fame, in 2018.
“I loved going to Mr. Compton’s class; it was like he knew everything,” recalled Jon Young, BCS instructional supervisor.
“He ran a very organized class, but I knew that he loved me,” Young said. “He did more for me than I could ever put into words.”
Young credits Compton with sparking his own interest in social studies starting in the fifth grade, a subject Young also taught before becoming an administrator.
“Mr. Compton was more than just an educator to us; he was our No. 1 cheerleader,” said Heather Martin, another of his Fairview students, who now is a BCS English language arts instructional coach.
Martin said her respect for him grew when she became a teacher, and he still influences her work.
Compton had high expectations, but she said, “he was a big old softie.” When Compton would talk to the students about their futures and why education is so important, Martin said, his eyes would fill with tears.
In addition to being a teacher, Compton coached girls basketball. Long after he retired he continued volunteering at Fairview Elementary to keep the clock at basketball games until just a few years ago.
Donna Houser’s three children attended Fairview and loved Compton too. One of her daughters was in fifth grade on Sept. 11, 2001, and remembered the tears in Compton’s eyes that day as he spoke to the students.
Houser is the bookkeeper at Fairview and has coached basketball for 18 years, and Compton was keeping time before she began. “He loved being around the kids,” she said.
“If there ever was a man that loved Fairview School, it was Mr. Compton,” Houser said.
Compton was a champion for students and teachers.
Before they served on the Blount County Board of Education together, current Chairman Robby Kirkland faced him across the bargaining table when Compton was chief negotiator for the Blount County Education Association, a role he held for about 16 years.
“He would not give an inch,” said Kirkland, recalling that an arbitrator had to be called in during the early 1990s.
“He fought for the teachers, but he always did that his whole career,” Kirkland said.
Current BCS Director David Murrell said that while serving on the board Compton was “very passionate about making teacher salaries competitive.”
Murrell also said, “His kindness was unparalleled.”
Compton served two terms on the school board, from 2012-20, representing District 6.
Current BCEA President Rebecca Dickenson noted that after retiring Compton also served on the Tennessee Retired Teacher’s Association’s Board of Directors before serving on the school board. “He had well earned a rest and came back to serve our schools,” she said.
Education wasn’t Compton’s only area of service. The Everett High School graduate was a Vietnam veteran, having served in the U.S. Army as a dog handler from 1968-69.
He also served on the Blount County Election Commission for nine years in the 1980s and early1990s. Ben Rauhuff succeeded Compton on the commission and said, “He told me to be fair and honest.”
Compton also was a longtime and active member of West Maryville Baptist Church, an ordained deacon, Sunday school teacher and treasurer.
“He was a great, great man,” Young said. “I’m going to miss him dearly.”
Survivors include Compton’s wife of 50 years, Sharon, and their son, Eric. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m., Saturday, March 11, at McCammon Ammons Click Funeral Home, and family and friends will meet at 3 p.m. Sunday at Bethel Cemetery in Townsend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.