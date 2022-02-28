It was a text Shaneeka Bethea never expected, and it chilled her to the bone: Her cousin, Ashley Rogers, and two of Ashley’s children had been injured in a shooting in Laughlin, Nevada, almost 2,000 miles from the Blount County countryside in which they both grew up.
Ashley — maiden name Hayes — came to Maryville as a toddler, when she and her older sister joined their mother to relocate from Tallahassee. To get on their feet, they lived with the Harris family, including Shaneeka and her sister, Christen Harris Thomas, and the trio grew up as siblings more so than cousins, Bethea told The Daily Times this week.
“She always called me her big sister,” she said. “We just have a really tight connection, and I’ve done everything with her. I’ve been there through all parts of her life as she’s grown up, and we talk and confide in each other about a lot of things. To this day, she says, ‘You may not want to be my big sister, but you are!’”
Which is why, Bethea added, her blood ran cold when the details of the shooting emerged. According to a news report from KLAS-TV, the CBS affiliate in Las Vegas — 90 miles to the north of Laughlin — Rogers’ husband, Manuell, began acting erratically on the evening of Jan. 28, and after a domestic dispute drove to a storage unit near the couple’s house. Ashley later told police, the news station reported, that traumatic brain injuries suffered in a car wreck two years ago caused her husband’s personality to change dramatically.
At the storage unit, according to the news report, Manuell opened fire. An unnamed stranger pulled into the path of the gunfire, but both Ashley and two of her four children were injured by shrapnel. Police later arrested Manuell on the side of the highway, and Rogers and her children were treated at area hospitals.
For Bethea, the news devastated the entire family.
“I think we heard about it through a group text, and it was really numbing at the moment,” she said. “I cried, and I prayed, and at that moment, we didn’t know how bad she was hurt, or how bad her kids were hurt. They were life-flighted to a place totally separate from her, and even though she was wounded, she was trying to take care of the two children with her and the ones that were flown out.
“At some point, she just wanted to talk to us on Zoom, and when she went through what happened, it was horrifying. It’s like my stomach turned. This is the man she loved and planned to spend the rest of her life with, and this unfortunate thing happened, and suddenly he’s no longer the person she knew, and now she feels alone and isolated and very vulnerable.
“It’s hard to stomach seeing someone I love and was that close to going through something like that,” she added.
And so Bethea and Thomas did what they’ve always done, and what their mother did before them: They circled the wagons, determined to take care of their own. They don’t have much, but they have a platform: A 1992 graduate of Maryville High School, Bethea — back when everyone knew her as Shaneeka Harris — was a local celebrity athlete. She was a leader in track-and-field competitions and on the basketball court, being named most valuable player of the latter and setting a record in the 440 relay that still hangs on the walls of that institution. In recent years, her son, Mike Bethea, has made his own headlines as a defensive standout on the Maryville football team.
And, she pointed out, there’s likely many Blount residents who remember Rogers. She attended the county school system before transferring from William Blount High School to Maryville, from which she graduated in 2005, and for the next 11 years, she worked for Clayton Homes. In 2019, she moved to Nevada to be closer to her husband’s family, and while life pulled the cousins in different directions, none of them expected to be reconnected in such a tragic way.
For Bethea, she’s just grateful that Rogers is OK. And she’s grateful for Thomas, who set up a GoFundMe campaign to help Rogers navigate the next steps of a painful new reality.
“They’re all out of the hospital and continuing to heal, but she’s going through legal stuff and emotional stuff and the physical part of it as well,” Bethea said. “The media is always there, outside the courtroom and even at her home, and she’s not talking to anyone outside of family right now.
“She’s just trying to figure out what the next steps are. I know we can’t give her everything she needs, but we can do what we can, and I know people in this community are kind and want to help.”
Besides, she added, Rogers was a good student and a dependable employee — the kind of person who was proud to tell folks she was from East Tennessee, and who never forgot the family she has back in Blount County.
“She is very open and honest, yet soft-spoken at the same time,” Bethea said. “You’re going to know what she’s thinking when she thinks it, and if you’re her friend, you’re going to know you’re her friend because she’ll express it. She’s very family-oriented, very trustworthy and just a consistent, hard worker.
“She’s been through something I can’t imagine, and even though we can’t give much, and times are hard for everyone, a little bit can go a long way to helping her get back some sense of normalcy.”
For more information, or to donate to Rogers and her children, visit the GoFundMe campaign at: www.gofundme.com/f/helping-ashley-find-a-glimpse-of-normalcy
