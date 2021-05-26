Bid documents on federal government sites show Look Rock campground off Foothills Parkway between Walland and Chilhowee Lake may be closer than ever to reopening.
A National Park Service presentation posted with a government contract opportunity online in mid-May explained work to rehabilitate the campground is proposed for a 131-day period from July 8 to Nov. 15.
Though the picnic area recently reopened, the campground has been shuttered since 2013.
According to the documents — there are more than 800 pages online — crews will work to restore water systems and install piping. They’ll also expand between 10 and 18 campground sites to include RVs, and add water and electric hookups, according to the presentation.
Separate documents listed different numbers for the number of sites set for RV expansion.
When the campground closed, there were about 70 sites.
Other documents show the chosen contractor also will repave roadways and fix up four public restrooms, a ranger station, a pump house and a sewage dump station. There won’t be a change in the campground’s footprint or exterior, but there are plans to restore and replace materials — grills, pads, etc. — at every camping spot.
“The look rock campground and picnic area were closed indefinitely during 2013 sequestration budget planning,” documents note, adding funding would soon come open to tackle both the picnic area — which was opened last year — and the campground.
The project’s cost may be between $1-5 million, according to documents. The presentation also said “only proposals from small businesses will be considered.”
The due date for proposals is June 4.
Look Rock’s potential reopening comes at a time when tourism is surging in Blount County following the downturn in travel after COVID-19. More than 1.7 million visited the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2020 through the Townsend entrance, the most in years.
With more visitors comes a need for facility upkeep.
By 2019, there was a $12 billion deferred maintenance backlog that had an effect on parks nationwide, but especially GSMNP, the most visited park in the U.S. for years running.
Influential moves such as the Great American Outdoors Act, which pumps $1.9 billion into NPS repairs for five years total, are supposed to brace parks for a growing number of visitors each year.
The 2020 surge in visitors follows a “20-year trend of increasing visitation in the Smokies,” GSMNP officials said in March. “Over the last year, park managers have been working with local communities and visitors to discuss challenges with extremely high visitation.”
GSMNP Public Affairs Manager Dana Soehn recently emailed Blount leaders with a list of projects inside the county that park officials are trying to tackle during what is already an extremely busy year.
“We are currently in the contracting phase to complete the needed work at Look Rock campground,” she said in that email, which she shared with The Daily Times. “After that process is complete, we look forward to sharing a construction timeline with you.”
Contract documents do not confirm an actual timeline for the Look Rock project and more information may be forthcoming by summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.