The Maryville City Council budget retreat started on a grim note.
City Manager Greg McClain set the tone by reminding council members the condition of the national economy could disrupt the city’s strong budget, which he was preparing to propose.
However positive for the city of Maryville, the budget is up against national concerns from inflation to supply chain shortages.
“We’re being beat up by the economy now,” McClain said.
Over $30 trillion in national debt, McClain put that deficit into a relatable perspective at the beginning of his presentation. A $30 trillion stack of one-thousand-dollar bills would stretch about 1,890 miles. From east to west coast, the United States is about 3,000 miles long.
“Everything we’ve been able to accomplish on our side is being eroded and eaten into,” McClain said. “So, it’s very frustrating to work so hard to get in such a great place just to find it being burned away by inflation.”
After the 2008 recession, the city was in recovery for a decade. This year’s budget, McClain said, has a lot more money to designate than it has in recent years.
The three focus points of the proposed budget are quality of services, infrastructure repairs and recession planning. As stated in a letter from McClain to council introducing the proposal, the new budget doesn’t use any reserved funds and retained the current tax rate of $2.27.
Property tax and sales tax revenue surpassed projections in the current fiscal year. And projected revenues for the upcoming fiscal year are another increase of $6.3 million in total, according to a chart in the presentation.
Focus one: assets
For the first of three focal points, McClain said city government’s responsibility is to provide tax-funded services efficiently and affordably. Services range from maintaining utilities to public K-12 education.
To do this, the budget proposed employee raises, two new full-time staff and two new part time staff for an additional $1.5 million compared to last year’s budget.
Education will receive the same $9.4 million as it did last year, which does not include the $2.9 million recently approved for the Junior High School expansion.
The city is receiving $8.8 million from the American Recovery Act and $2.9 million from the state for water and sewer capital projects, which the presentation states eliminates the need to propose a rate increase.
Focus 2: maintenance
“We need to evaluate every asset the community owns,” McClain said, “and then have a plan of repair or replace all of them in a routine manner is the responsible thing to do.”
Within the next two years, the city plans to have completed refurbishing all facilities.
Economic development funding is proposed to receive an additional $1.6 million compared to last fiscal year, and the capital projects and equipment replacement fund will receive an additional $2.2 million.
Road paving, studies for Cusick and Court street bridges, painting the public library pedestrian bridge and other general fund expenses also increased from last year’s budget by $1.1 million.
While in recovery after 2008, he said the city got behind on maintenance.
“Generally, when hard times fall on a community, maintenance is the first thing to be sacrificed,” McClain said. “As you know, when we went through those times, it caused us to sacrifice our pool, our parks, our bridges, our parking decks, facilities that were all ready way behind on maintenance.”
Focus 3: recession
The last focus is a preemptive measure to cushion fund balances to not repeat post-2008. McClain said that city staff believe Maryville is ready for the next recession, and experts argue when, not if, the next will happen.
Now-retired Finance Director Mike Swift said he expects one in the next year and a half, but it will depend on how interest rates are handled by the Federal Reserve. Swift added that in historically relevant times, rates have been too aggressive and triggered a crash.
A recession could, however, slow development pressure, McClain said, which he expects to dominate agendas for the next two or three years. County restrictions may also force more annexations and development onto city agendas.
Since most of the city’s land mass is developed and Maryville isn’t annexing residences, McClain wrote that growth will likely slow into the future. The city grew at an average rate of 1.6% per year in the past decade, he added.
“Doesn’t mean we won’t grow in all aspects,” McClain said, “but I think in a very manageable way. I’m not at all worried about it outgrowing us.”
Council will vote on the budget proposal June 7 and June 23.
