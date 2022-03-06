After 36 years, Chick-Fil-A inside Foothills Mall is no more — but the Blount County shopping destination could celebrate a Publix groundbreaking before Easter, according to a company spokesperson.
The retail conglomerate lost the popular chicken chain on Feb. 28 when the franchise decided to terminate its lease in the mall after opening at Foothills in 1986. When contacted by The Daily Times, Chick-Fil-A would only offer a generic statement: “We are always evaluating potential new locations, and it has been our pleasure to serve each and every customer at this restaurant for the past 36 years.”
According to Foothills Mall General Manager Tia Spires, the decision to close was made by store management. According to the restaurant’s website, the operator of the former mall franchise is Kyle Ashby. Also according to the Chick-Fil-A website, the mall location is “temporarily closed due to planned maintenance.”
“It’s unfortunate, but we always look at any departure as an opportunity to bring in new and exciting retail concepts to the center,” Spires said in an email statement. “Over the holidays, we hosted our Holiday Extravaganza, welcomed Santa back to the mall and had several stores report double-digit increases. And as for our upcoming events, we’ll be hosting the Chamber Job Fair on March 29, and the Easter Bunny, Indoor Classic Car Show and Big Rock Carnival are all coming in April. Every day we look forward to providing our loyal customers and the community at large with a vibrant shopping experience.”
While negotiations in the works with potential tenants can’t be commented upon, Spires said, one of those new tenants will be Publix, the long-planned grocery store first announced in 2020. Since the Knoxville-based developer CHM Foothills 7 first announced the plan in July of that year to build a Publix on the east side of the mall where the old Sears building is located, the project has run into snags.
CHM and Publix were sued in August 2020 by mall landowners Time Equities, a New York-based firm that alleged CHM’s announcement was premature. After back-and-forth legal wrangling, site plans were submitted to the city of Maryville in June 2021 for a 48,387-square-foot store that would be freestanding from the mall itself, separated by a small lot and situated just north of the roundabout on Mall Road.
According to Maryville Public Services Director Angie Luckie, those plans were approved by the city in September, and city officials are currently reviewing building plans for the store. CHM spokesman Jim Harrison said work crews are already starting some of the demolition work on the Sears site, removing asbestos tile in hopes of a groundbreaking possibly before the end of March.
“Once they get that done and we know the timing, we’ll hopefully start demolition,” Harrison said. “It’s been a difficult deal, because you’re dealing with a mall that’s been there for more than 30 years, and with all those different tenants, you have to get agreements to tear something down. It’s complicated, but we’re there now.”
When contacted by The Daily Times, Publix Media Relations Manager Jared Glover said in a statement, “We look forward to bringing our premier customer service and quality to Maryville and are delighted to soon be a neighbor in this wonderful community.”
Potential patrons should hold off on making their grocery lists just yet, however: According to Harrison, completion of the project — assuming building plans are approved and no more roadblocks arise — likely won’t be until the second quarter of 2023.
“We’d like to have it done in the first quarter, but you know how things are with materials and everything else,” he said. “But when we’re done, it will be a freestanding Publix. We’re not building any additional shops, so hopefully it will help with retail space. TJ Maxx, I know, is really excited about having Publix there to increase traffic, and we think it’ll be a good boost for Foothills Mall.”
