Addressing Blount Memorial Hospital’s board of directors Tuesday, Dr. Harold Naramore provided something the world has yearned for since the COVID-19 pandemic began: good news.
“What I have to share with you today is mainly good. There’s a lot of positive,” Naramore, the hospital’s chief medical officer, told board members during their latest meeting. “There are a few cautions in it, but we’re, I think, getting progressively better off with the pandemic, and I think the pandemic is gradually receding. There’s lots of good news.”
Naramore has been a lead voice for BMH as the hospital has battled COVID the past year — one that has seen its fair share of disappointments, with some triumphs.
COVID-related deaths are down, he said. Blount County from Jan. 5-25 had at least one death reported a day by the Tennessee Department of Health, according to data compiled by The Daily Times. As of Tuesday, no county deaths had been reported since April 1.
“I’m pretty sure today, there’s nobody in the ICU with COVID,” Naramore said. “I think those are all floor patients. ... People are not tending to be as sick. Those are good things.”
And that’s not the only way strides are being made. Naramore cited multiple areas in which progress can be seen, including hospital visitation, obtaining and keeping supplies, and virus testing.
“Back in, I guess, January of 2020, I don’t know that we had done our first COVID test yet,” Naramore said. “It was a very scarce commodity. We (now) have done over 55,000 COVID tests.”
The hospital also is opening back up to students, though it is “strongly” encouraging, but not requiring, them to be vaccinated, Naramore said.
“I think the pandemic is going away and it’s going to go away in a large margin by the end of July, first of August,” Naramore said. “But I don’t think COVID is going away. I think COVID is going to become endemic, meaning it’s going to be like the flu.
“It’s going to be pockets of it, it’s going to flare, some places will flare worse than other places. There may be a seasonality to it,” he said.
BMH also recently celebrated administering 25,000 doses of COVID vaccine since Dec. 17.
The news isn’t all positive, though. Naramore said studies show lingering health complications, including dementia, depression, heart problems and increased risks of heart attack and stroke, could be linked to having the virus.
He also expects many more deaths in the coming years as people who delayed medical care during the pandemic succumb to illness.
BMH President Bob Redwine echoed the “good news” vibe during a meeting adjournment, stressing to board members how well the hospital’s staff has risen to the occasion.
“We just didn’t know how bad shape we were in last March at this time,” BMH President Bob Redwine said. “We didn’t realize the implication of what was happening. We’re so much better off now than what we were and an awful lot of people in this hospital, leadership, nurses, those who work here, did an outstanding job ... just a really fine job.”
There’s still a few more sound decisions to be made in the fight against the virus, according to Naramore.
“We’ve been a long way,” Naramore said. “Been able to make a lot of good decisions. We don’t want to compromise anything here as we get close to the finish line.”
