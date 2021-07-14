Trying to bring 123 single-family homes to Alcoa’s Springbrook Farm development and tiny lots has proved both complex and controversial for city leaders.
At 5:30 p.m. today, July 15, Alcoa’s Planning Commission will vote on a series of items engineered to pave the way for a cluster of houses proposed off Mills Street, just north of Alcoa schools.
With concept plans engineered by Michigan-based Atwell Group for South Carolina developer RealtyLink, the project’s 123 homes would be built by Clayton Properties Group-owned Goodall Homes.
Developers originally proposed nearly 140 homes in the area and presented plans in a June 23 public hearing but have since revised plans, reducing the total planned inventory by 17 homes.
Though this residential addition is still in the preliminary stages, planners, commissioners and developers estimate each house could cost between $275,000 and $375,000, something RealtyLink Sales and Leasing Specialist Austin Wilson agreed by phone Wednesday was a “good estimate.”
Pricing is subject to the building materials market, however, and that is currently extremely volatile.
Most of these homes would be built on 40-foot-wide lots, smaller than any other mixed-use residential lots in Alcoa, City Planner Jeremy Pearson said.
Currently, Alcoa doesn’t allow anything below 50-foot-wide lots in mixed-used districts like the one for which Atwell is requesting site plan approval.
That will change if commissioners vote to change planning code today by adding a section that allows detached buildings in a mixed-use district to be no smaller than 40 feet wide.
That change and the 123 houses that developers want to pack onto the west side of Mills Street have raised concerns from both residents and some planning commissioners.
Planners say having a tight-packed residential community at the north end of Springbrook Farm — the long-anticipated city-center development that started to grow legs in recent years — matches the urban concept for the whole area, and allowing 40-foot lots and subsequent small houses is a reasonable approach to growth there.
Not every planning commissioner is convinced.
Trying to give them a more complete picture of what the single-family project might look like once completed, planners as part of their monthly workshop took commissioners on a tour Wednesday of Northshore Town Center in Knox County, a development whose design concept overlaps with Springbrook in some ways, including some 40-foot lots.
Following the tour, Planning Commissioner John Rochelle said he was less hesitant about approving the Goodall/RealtyLink development in Alcoa.
But he and Planning Commissioner Kathy Thompson had questions and reservations during the workshop discussion Wednesday.
“It is that little area over there that is the heart and soul of this area,” Thompson told planners. “I’m not happy with the idea of any 40-foot (lots) over there/ ... I might not have that reservation for another place, but I certainly have it for that one.”
She noted lots allowing only 10 feet of space between houses seemed problematic, leaving little space for things like pets and trees.
“Apparently there are enough people who want that choice, though,” replied City Manager Mark Johnson, also a planning commissioner, “because they’re selling all over the place. That’s their business.”
Rochelle said he understood both sides, acknowledging some buyers may be interested in the kind of dense, single-family option developers are proposing.
“We’re already approving so many really dense places that are not detached houses,” Thompson said. “I don’t feel like people have that choice.”
The city recently approved plans for nearly 500 apartment units on Topside Road near Pellissippi Parkway.
Planning Commission Chairman Clarence Williams expressed enthusiasm for the small-lot homes and Springbrook Farm as a whole, recalling a time when Alcoa leaders toured a similar project in Memphis.
“The bottom line is, what do we want in this city?” he posed to his colleagues. “Are we going to keep pace with the trend of the country or will we cater to the needs of the various standards of living that people have and the variety that they want in terms of housing.”
City Commissioner Tracey Cooper noted repeatedly that it wasn’t the city’s job to help companies make money.
Planning and City Commissioner Jim Buchanan was not present at Wednesday’s workshop but said in a phone interview he would catch up with Pearson before today’s votes.
“Me personally, it’s a whole lot of houses stuck in a small space, No. 1,” he said. “I’m really not a big fan of the 40-foot frontage.
“It’s a big undertaking and it’s an important part of the Springbrook Farm development, but we want to get it right,” he added.
Approving the houses also would lead the city to realign Mills Street so that it no longer curves and connects to Lodge Street, but cuts straight to intersect with Faraday Street.
Planning commissioners today will vote whether to approve the 40-foot zoning code amendment — at the request of Atwell — and concept plan approval for the 123-home project.
They also will vote whether to endorse a Springbrook Farm master plan alteration, which factors in the proposed houses and road alterations.
A public hearing on these and other infrastructure changes brought on by new development is set first on today’s agenda.
A PDF of the proposed concept plan is online at thedailytimes.com.
