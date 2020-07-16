The Tennessee Supreme Court permanently disbarred Loudon County attorney Arthur Wayne Henry from practicing law Wednesday, July 15.
Henry agreed to the disbarment because he was unable to defend charges filed against him with the Board of Professional Responsibility of the Supreme Court of Tennessee. Henry’s ethical misconduct violated the board’s rules of professional conduct.
On July 24, 2019, Henry was served a temporary disbarment for misappropriation of funds by using his client's money for his own benefit.
