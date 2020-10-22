A Loudon County officer is the newest Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency District 41 Wildlife Officer of the Year.
Anthony Chitwood was awarded the honor for District 41, which includes the greater Knoxville area, the TWRA announced Thursday in a press release.
Chitwood, who fights the illegal harvest of paddlefish below Fort Loudoun Dam, recently coordinated with fisheries biologists to change regulations for harvests, the release states. This past year, he issued 53 hunting, fishing and boating citations, plus 44 officer assists, including 10 big-game violation citations.
"Officer Chitwood is a 16-year veteran TWRA wildlife officer who is described as self-motivated and dependable with a positive attitude," the release states. "He maintains an excellent relationship with his fellow wildlife officers as well as local law enforcement agencies in his assigned work area.
"Officer Chitwood also heavily invests in youth involvement in the outdoors by certifying high school bass fishing teams in boating education and teaching wildlife enforcement to criminal justice classes," the release states.
Boating enforcement officer John Ripley was named the District 42 Wildlife Officer of the Year. That district is in the Tri-Cities area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.