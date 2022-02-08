Loudon County schools will be closed today, Feb. 9, because of road closures and anticipated traffic related to memorial services for Sgt. Chris Jenkins.
Jenkins, a member of the Loudon County Sheriff's Office since 2002, was struck by a semi-truck Feb. 3 while clearing debris from Interstate 75.
A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. today, at Loudon High School gymnasium. A procession and burial services will follow at Memorial Gardens in Lenoir City.
The roads affected include: Highway 72 / Highway 11; Steekee Rd / Highway 72; Highland Avenue; Highway 11 at Browder School Road; and Sugarlimb Road from Loudon Ridge Road to Highway 11.
The county is urging members of the public wishing to show support along the procession route to use sidewalks along Highway 11 in downtown Loudon.
Classes will resume Thursday, Feb. 10, on a normal schedule.
