A Loudon County Sheriff's Office deputy was killed Thursday morning on Interstate Highway 75 North after being hit by a semitruck.
Chris Jenkins, who become a patrol sergeant with the Loudon County Sheriff's Office after over a decade serving the county in various roles, was attempting to remove a ladder from the highway near Mile Marker 74 when a semitruck struck him and three vehicles, including his cruiser.
Jenkins was pronounced dead shortly after the accident occurred. He leaves behind a wife and two children.
Though Jenkins had set up a rolling road block before getting out of his cruiser, witnesses report that the semitruck did not slow down as it neared him.
Following the crash, the driver of the semitruck agreed to take a blood test and was interviewed by law enforcement.
The ladder Jenkins was attempting to remove reportedly fell from an unsecured spot in the back of a utility vehicle, forcing drivers to swerve to avoid it.
After the collision, all northbound lanes of traffic on I-75 near Mile Marker 74 were closed for hours. The lanes were fully reopened after 2 p.m., according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.
Investigation of the incident is ongoing and is being led by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
