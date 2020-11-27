A Powerball player in Loudon is now $50,000 richer.
The player matched four of five white numbers, plus the red Powerball, to win $50,000 in Wednesday's drawing, the Tennessee Education Lottery Corporation announced in a press release Friday.
The player's winning ticket was bought at Food Lion, 101 Cheeyo Way, Loudon. The next Powerball drawing will take place today; the current estimated jackpot is $216 million.
