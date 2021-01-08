McKenna Garren, a student at Loudon High School, finished third in the east division of the Secretary of State's civic essay contest for students who served as poll officials during the 2020 presidential election.
The essay contest was open to any Tennessee resident, age 16 or older, who is enrolled in a public, charter or private school or home school association, who worked as a poll official during early voting or on Election Day. Essays were judged on creativity, organization, development of ideas and response to the theme, civic duty.
In addition to Garren, eight other students were finalists in the contest. All winners will receive a TNStars 529 College Savings Program scholarship. The three first-place winners each will receive a $1,000 scholarship and the second- and third-place winners will receive $500 and $250 scholarships, respectively.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.