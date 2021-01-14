The town of Louisville has passed a resolution condemning a Blount County proposal to reduce 31 voting locations to 10.
The county proposal, discussed Jan. 12 at the Blount County Commission's workshop, would establish one "voter convenience center" in each of the 10 County Commission districts.
The Louisville resolution, passed Jan. 12, indicates the proposal would suppress the vote and states it likely would result in longer lines and waits, "great voter frustration, lower voter participation" and the potential for "increased demand for additional remote voting options."
Louisville, which "reimburses the election commission for the costs of its municipal elections and whose input has not previously been sought on this issue, has concluded that the proposed voting centers will not result in any greater convenience ...," the resolution states.
Louisville "encourages" the County Commission "to reject" the proposal when it meets Jan. 21. The city of Townsend also has expressed reservations.
Townsend Mayor Michael Talley said Thursday that city leaders weren't aware of the issue until very recently and want the public to have a conversation about it before they can give further input.
He added by phone, "I don't see a need for a decision to be made right now. We just had a tumultuous election and we don't have another election on the horizon for two years."
Read Friday's edition of The Daily Times for more details, including what's behind the proposal to reducing voting locations.
