The Louisville Board of Mayor and Aldermen discussed a drainage issue involving a culvert on Mentor Road Tuesday night at Town Hall. Some landowners by the culvert have experienced flooding due to the water flow. “The Town is going to replace the culvert,” Louisville Mayor Tom Bickers said. “We just received the engineering plans, and soon the project will go up for bids.”
Culverts have been a problem before. “In the past, we had some culverts that were either insufficient in size or get clogged up,” Bickers said. “Roads and people’s yards would get flooded. We have been working to fix those problems. When the rain hit last week, most of the repaired areas did not have issues with flooding. However, there are still some areas we have to repair in order to (prevent flooding).”
Some flooding issues are an easy fix, while others, as with the culvert on Mentor Road, can be a big chore. “When we are aware of a problem, we look at it and try to find the best solution,” the mayor said. “Sometimes we only need to clean the culvert, and other times we put in a bigger culvert.”
Keeping the culverts in proper working condition is a never ending task. “You can clean a culvert one year, and the next year it gets clogged-up again,” Bickers said. “Objects always blow into a culvert and they don’t always flow out on the other side.”
Louisville is growing, and culverts/fire hydrants/road repairs are all part of the growing pains, Bikers said.
“The reality is that we have to constantly upgrade and clean things like culverts because we are undergoing increased development and more people are moving here,” he said.
Fortunately, Louisville didn’t experience major situations with flooding. “According to the best information I have, we had some place where water covered the roads, but we didn’t have mud slides or some of the other major flooding issues other places experienced,” Bickers said. “We are blessed that it wasn’t more than what it was.”
The next Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting will be held at 6 p.m., Tuesday, March 10, at Town Hall, 3623 Louisville Road.
